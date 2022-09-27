Focus on the Family Holds Ninth Annual "Bring Your Bible to School Day"

Colorado Springs, CO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus on the Family's Bring Your Bible to School Day will take place on Oct. 6, 2022. The annual event encourages students across the country to exercise their constitutional right to bring a Bible to school and share their beliefs with others.

Bring Your Bible to School Day was created for students of all ages to boldly live out their faith, express their religious liberty and have a positive influence on their peers. Since its inception in 2014, the national event has grown from 8,000 participating students to over 500,000 last year.

"Bring Your Bible to School Day is an excellent opportunity for our nation's students to boldly and freely stand for their faith," said Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family.

"In an age of shifting values and societal norms, some principles – like those found in the Bible - remain timeless. I hope students across the nation use this opportunity to share their faith with classmates and teachers."

"It is crucial students today understand the importance of God's Word as not only one of the most historically influential books of all time — but as a window into the heart of our creator," says Emerson Collins, project manager of Bring Your Bible to School. "Perhaps now more than ever, the truth of scripture and the Gospel must be proclaimed."

To spread the word about the event, participants are encouraged to post on social media using the #BringYour Bible. Doing so will enter the student in a contest to win over $500 in prizes –including exclusive Adventures in Odyssey content.

To learn more about Bring Your Bible to School Day, sign up for prizes and hear stories from past participants, visit this link.

