Media advisory - The Government of Canada and the United States to host the 2022 Great Lakes Public Forum: Minister Guilbeault to participate

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada will host the Great Lakes Public Forum, from September 27 to 29, 2022, in collaboration with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will deliver opening remarks and participate in an armchair discussion with Debra Shore, Regional Administrator for US Environmental Protection Agency Region 5, and Glen Hare, Ontario Regional Chief. The full agenda of the forum is available here.

Event: Opening remarks and armchair discussion Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Time: Opening remarks: 8:55 a.m. (EDT)

Armchair discussion: 9:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. (EDT) Location: Crowne Plaza – Fallsview Hotel

Niagara Falls, Ontario or via Zoom

Media representatives are welcome to attend in-person or virtually and are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Note: Please note that media are invited to attend the event but it is not open to questions.

