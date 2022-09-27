Innovation Agency NEXT/NOW Scores Multiple Top Honors in International MUSE Creative Awards for Second Straight Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate organization recently announced the winners of its second annual MUSE Creative Awards program, dedicated to creative professionals who inspire others to greater heights. For the second straight year, Chicago-based innovation agency NEXT/NOW has earned prestigious honors spanning the Experiential & Immersive and Integrated Marketing categories.

From the field of over 6,000 entries received from across the world, NEXT/NOW's wins include bringing home the Platinum MUSE Creative Award in the Experiential & Immersive "Community" category for its work alongside Diversified, where it created captivating original content for the Boston Children's Hospital's iconic LED lobby display wall.

NEXT/NOW's 2022 MUSE Creative Award honors also include Gold Awards for these groundbreaking projects.

The Weber Grills Experience, in the Experiential & Immersive – Augmented Reality category

Chicago Cubs Statue Row Interactive, in the Experiential & Immersive – Launch Event category

Cushman & Wakefield Digital Art Installation in association with Planar, in the Integrated Marketing – Company Branding category

Subaru Auto Focus Activation in association with EWI Worldwide, in the Experiential & Immersive – Expos, Conventions & Trade Shows category

NEXT/NOW Executive Creative Director Cody Tilson was the first to address these honors. "Over the past 11 years, NEXT/NOW's Founder Alan Hughes and this amazing team firmly established a first-class reputation for innovation, through our sophisticated experience design work for a Who's Who of brands and partners," he began. "Our growth has continued very intelligently and strategically, and these awards reflect that sustained commitment to using our expanding capabilities to help our visionary clients shape the future."

Notably, the Cubs Statue Row Interactive project was recently honored by the FWA, which celebrates cutting-edge innovation in digital design and development. The FWA's 500 judges hail from over 35 countries, showcasing projects that push the boundaries of technology.

2021 was the inaugural year of the MUSE Creative Awards, and its judges distinguished NEXT/NOW with Platinum Awards for Experiential/Immersive projects with both Michelin and Morton Salt, and a Gold Award for Bucknell University's Virtual Experience.

"As we continue to sharpen our expertise in experience design, we are more determined than ever to be the world-leader in our space, and to be the home for the best and brightest talents," Hughes added. "Recognition like this is super important for us; at the same time, we are laser-focused on what's to come next for our clients."

To learn more about NEXT/NOW, please visit https://nextnowagency.com .

About NEXT/NOW

NEXT/NOW is the process-driven innovation agency specializing in experience design for visionary leaders intent on meaningfully shaping the future. Knowing that maximizing technology relies on elevated thinking, our patent approaches unleash genuinely inspiring moments, and extraordinarily moving experiences. Immerse yourself in everything NEXT/NOW at https://nextnowagency.com .

NOTE TO EDITORS: Image available | Innovation agency NEXT/NOW's 2022 International MUSE Creative Awards: https://darnellworks.com/nextnow/media/ma22-l.jpg

