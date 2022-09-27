Modernizing business travel will yield tens of billions in economic value, finds Amadeus commissioned study

Digitalizing expenses could free equivalent of 121,476 full time employees in the United States for more productive tasks. Better managing travel spend to save $24B a year for large companies in the US.

MIAMI, September 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business travel is a top indirect spend area for many companies and could be challenging to manage efficiently without the right digital tools. Today's fragmented approach means adherence to travel policies is irregular, 'on-trip' spend like meals and taxis are rarely managed, and a reliance on manual expense claims burden travelers, finance teams and managers with administrative tasks.

A new era in business travel is emerging to support hybrid working, with companies focused on how travel can deliver maximum value in this new environment. That's why Amadeus commissioned experts from the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) to model the economic benefits should the industry apply the latest in end-to-end spend management technology.

Based on research with corporate travel and finance teams from large companies in the US, UK, France, and Germany, CEBR's work highlights the economic opportunities of digitally transforming travel and expense. According to the study, end-to-end spend management delivers economic benefits to those in the US in two primary areas:

1) Productivity improvements for travelers, managers and finance teams from digitalizing expenses save over two hours per expense claim, equating to 121,476 full time equivalent employees and $9.6B in gross economic value.

2) Direct travel spend efficiencies result in savings of $24B or 8.38% of direct travel spend made by large companies in the US. Savings are achieved through reductions in fraud and error, as well as more consistent application of company travel policies.

End-to-end spend management completely reinvents how companies pay, account for and manage travel. Rather than travelers paying and reclaiming, instead the traveler is provided with a virtual card containing a pre-agreed budget for the trip. The virtual card is stored on the traveler's smartphone so they can easily pay with the company's money while traveling. Not only does this mean travelers no longer need to submit expense reports, but also that finance teams gain efficiencies in three key areas:

Account, audit and reimbursement: with all spend made using virtual cards and running through the company's own bank, the process of reconciling payments to bookings is automated. With a single source of spend data, corporations can apply new technologies like AI to automatically audit travel expenses.

Control, budget and forecast: because travelers are provided with a virtual card for a pre-agreed amount, based on the nature of the trip, expenses are controlled in advance. Finance teams can accurately understand travel spend based on virtual card budgets already assigned, rather than trying to estimate the cost of travel at the end of the month.

International VAT reclaim: with options to enrich payments data with specific line items from hotel and other receipts, finance teams no longer need to chase down specific information from travelers and providers in order to reclaim international VAT.

The historic expense and reclaim process, which relies on travelers paying with their own money, enhances scope for fraud, error and out of policy travel spend. By replacing employee payment methods with a virtual card for a pre-agreed budget, CEBR found that end-to-end spend management could save corporations in the US $24B in annual direct travel spend.

Rudy Daniello, Executive Vice President, Amadeus Cytric Solutions added: "This study makes a strong economic case for an end-to-end approach to spend management. Massive digital transformation is coming at exactly the right moment to answer the need for more efficient and intelligent business travel that companies can better justify, measure and control."

Owen Good, Head of Economic Advisory, Centre for Economics and Business Research said: "Companies are expected to spend over $1 Trillion on business travel globally this year, according to estimates. The ability to better control this investment, by agreeing and enforcing pre-determined trip budgets, is likely to save large companies in our four markets of interest more than 8% in direct travel spend on average."

Good continued: "In addition, with the potential to save more than two hours of time ac-counting for and administering each trip, using digital payments to remove the traditional expense process would unlock significant productivity gains. In the US, full utilization of E2E spend management would release 6.3% of all time previously focused on travel accounting and administration, allowing workers to pursue more productive tasks."

A more detailed presentation of CEBR's findings and the impact of end-to-end spend management is available in the associated report 'It's time to transform'.

Notes to the editors:

About the research

The Centre for Economics and Business Research based its economic modelling on a survey with 1,000+ business decision makers involved in finance and corporate travel at large companies (250+ employees) in the US, UK, France and Germany. CEBR's analysis focused on travel spending and how it affects businesses in different areas, including:

The effects on firm costs

The cost of time spent on travel-related tax administration

The number of workers working on such administration

The effects on visibility, risks of fraud and international VAT reclaim processes

Firm-level impacts understood through analysis of the survey data were then used to model full time worker productivity improvements and direct spend savings made possible if all companies applied the latest end-to-end spend management technology to business travel.

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company is also part of the EuroStoxx50 and has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit http://www.amadeus.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Axtell, Amadeus, 3053401811, KIMBERLY.AXTELL@AMADEUS.COM

SOURCE Amadeus