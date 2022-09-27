Bentley’s Dru Crawley Receives IBPSA-USA Award for Distinguished Achievement in Building Simulation and Is Elected President of IBPSA

Recognizes Distinguished Record of Contributing to Building Performance Simulation

EXTON, Pa. – Sept. 27, 2022 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that Dru Crawley, Bentley fellow and director of building performance research, received the IBPSA-USA Award for Distinguished Achievement in Building Simulation. It will be presented at the IBPSA-USA SimBuild conference.

IBPSA-USA is the United States regional affiliate of the International Building Performance Simulation Association (IBPSA). It advances and promotes the science of building simulation to improve the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of new and existing buildings in the United States. IBPSA was founded to advance and promote the science of building performance simulation to improve the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of new and existing buildings worldwide. IBPSA has more than 5,000 members worldwide in 34 affiliates representing 42 countries.

Additionally, Crawley was elected president of IBPSA on Sept. 10, 2022. He is the previous president of IBPSA-USA and has been part of the organization since 1987. Crawley has published more than 125 papers and articles, testified before the U.S. Congress about zero-energy and green buildings, lectured at more than 30 universities, and made more than 500 presentations on building energy efficiency, sustainability, and renewable energy throughout the world.

“Presented every two years, this award recognizes an individual who has a distinguished record

in the field of building performance simulation for 15 or more years,” said Carrie Brown, president of IBPSA-USA. “With an exemplary record of software development, high caliber research, and educational efforts, Dr. Crawley has been an extremely influential champion of BPS. The breadth and depth of Dru’s expertise has made him an industry leader throughout his career, and our field is categorically better due to his contributions.”

You can read more about the IBPSA awards at https://www.ibpsa.us/awards/.

