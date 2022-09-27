U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Stephanie Bice for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District

Oklahoma City, OK – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Stephanie Bice (R) to represent Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Born and raised in Oklahoma’s Fifth District, Congresswoman Stephanie Bice has a strong record of leadership and delivering results for constituents and businesses,” said John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “Rep. Bice has demonstrated a commitment to supporting free enterprise, pro-growth solutions, and the American business community. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Rep. Stephanie Bice and looks forward to partnering with her in the next Congress.”

"My foremost priority in Congress is getting the United States economy back on track. Small businesses are the backbone of our country,” said Congresswoman Bice. “As a former business owner who knows what it takes to sign the front of paychecks, I understand the challenges main street America faces. It is an honor to receive this endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. I am eager to work with my colleagues across the country who are ready to get serious about reining in inflation, removing unnecessary regulatory burdens, and prioritizing the growth of our economy."