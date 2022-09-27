World Insurance Associates Acquires Cotten Coverage Insurance Agency and Expands Long Island Presence

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Cotten Coverage Insurance Agency (“Cotten Coverage”) of Farmingville, NY on September 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cotten Coverage provides property & casualty personal lines products and services, as well as commercial lines products and services to customers on Long Island. The agency was founded in 1991 by Bob Cotten and his wife Karen. Bob started in the business as an associate actuary with Allstate on Long Island in 1984.

“We know our clients and we know insurance, so our clients have the peace of mind that comes with knowing their insurance agency can help them regardless of how big, small, unique, or specific their insurance needs are,” says Bob Cotten, Owner, Cotten Coverage insurance Agency. “We take great pride in the quality of service we provide for our customers, and we look forward to continuing to do so as part of WIA.”

“On behalf of everyone at WIA, I’d like to welcome Cotten Coverage to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Cotten Coverage is a successful agency—voted “Best Insurance Agency on Long Island" for 10 years—and I know they will continue providing their clients the excellent service they have come to expect.”



Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction. APEX Consulting, Inc. provided legal counsel to Cotten Coverage, and Agency Brokerage Consultants advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.



About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 160 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

