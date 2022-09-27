Focus on the Family and Colson Center to Host Panel Discussion on Harmful Effects of Abortion on Women

/EIN News/ -- Holland, MI, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 4, 2022, Focus on the Family and the Colson Center will host a Lighthouse Voices event at Hope College, in Holland, MI, featuring keynote speaker Alexandra DeSanctis.

DeSanctis, co-author of Tearing Us Apart: How Abortion Harms Everything and Solves Nothing, will discuss how legalized abortion has harmed women, torn families apart and threatened the building blocks of our culture. Colson Center President John Stonestreet will moderate a Q&A with DeSanctis following her remarks.

“For Christians, simply closing our eyes and plugging our ears is not an option,” says Stonestreet. “We need to discern between what is noisy and what ultimately matters.”

Lighthouse Voices is designed to encourage discussions about difficult and complex issues facing society today by hosting speakers who explore hot-button topics from a biblical perspective. Previous speakers have included Dr. Kathy Koch, Dr. Anthony Bradley, and Katy Faust — who have touched on topics ranging from raising children with biblical character to what young men need to be successful in life.

Together, Focus on the Family and the Colson Center offer attendees of Lighthouse Voices a deeper level of understanding about issues that matter most today, focusing on confusing and controversial intersections of family and culture in our society.

Lighthouse Voices will take place at Dimnent Memorial Chapel at 7 p.m. ET on the campus of Hope College. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ET. Focus on the Family will also host a book signing with DeSanctis at Family Central Bookstore in Holland from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET. More information can be found here.

For additional information or questions, email news@fotf.org.

Alyssa Shikles Focus on the Family news@fotf.org