/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention all Volusia County residents: Hurricane Ian is less than 24 hours away from landfall here in Florida. As residents across the state prepare for Hurricane Ian, SB Tree Service is ready to assist coastline residents with emergency tree removals. The dangers of fallen trees can be devastating. Falling trees can cause injuries, property damage, and even take lives. In preparation for a storm like Hurricane Ian, it is crucial to plan ahead and remove any dead or dying trees before being hit by the season's first storm.

SB Tree Service offers professional tree care and removal services throughout Volusia County. Their team of experts is ready to help residents prepare for the impending storm by removing any dangerous trees on their property that could potentially fall due to high winds and heavy rain. Their team of tree care experts will work quickly and efficiently to remove these dangerous trees before they cause any harm or damage to homes and property.

Although Florida residents are in the midst of hurricane season, it's never certain when the next big storm will hit. As with any hurricane, it's essential to be prepared and know what to do to prevent damage and injuries from fallen trees. A year-round plan of action for proper tree care and maintenance can prevent the dangers of falling trees from affecting Volusia County residents and their families.

With less than 24 hours left before Hurricane Ian makes landfall, it's imperative that residents contact SB Tree Service at 386-320-3056 for emergency tree removal before it's too late.

