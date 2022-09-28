New Global ESGFinTech100 Recognises the Tech Companies Helping Financial Institutions Meet ESG Objectives
The leading innovators in climate risk, sustainability, social responsibility and governance in financial services were named today on the ESGFinTech100 list.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pressure on financial institutions to adopt sustainability goals has increased rapidly over the last year driven by rising demand for ESG products by consumers and the introduction of new regulations and reporting standards aimed to stamp out greenwashing in corporate disclosures.
As a result, the number of tech companies addressing challenges or opportunities faced by financial services organisations in the areas of climate risk, ESG assessment, sustainability, social responsibility and governance has exploded over the last year. Investment in the sector hit $1.17bn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 173% over the last two years.
Given the huge rise in appetite for ESG tech solutions in financial services, the ESGFinTech100 was produced to identify the 100 most innovative tech companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their ESG assessment and performance improvement strategies.
The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 500 ESG tech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or their impact on ESG imperatives and/or sustainability enhancements generated for clients.
FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Banks that adopt ESG across their business model will be better positioned to engage and retain clients over the coming years. This can turn into a competitive advantage – and a source of new revenue streams.”
"The ESGFinTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the solution providers in the market by highlighting the most innovative ESG tech companies in areas such as ESG Assessment & Reporting, Regulatory Change Management, ESG Intelligence & Data Analysis, Supply Chain Screening and Banking & Investment products” he added.
The leading companies that were awarded a place on the list include:
additiv: partners with leading companies across the world to help them capitalize on the possibilities of digital wealth and investment management.
aixigo: provides the world's fastest API-based Wealth Management Platform for creating individual, innovative and profitable wealth management services.
Clarity AI: a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning to deliver environmental and social insights to investors and organizations.
Deedster: impact-driven FinTech developing tools and technical solutions that engage customers and employees in taking climate action.
GaiaLens: provides a data-driven, transparent, and real-time ESG analytics platform to institutional investors.
KYND: helps organisations incorporate cyber risk management as part of their ESG governance strategies.
Persefoni: enterprise-scale platform for carbon accounting/management helping financial institutions meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements and decarbonization strategies.
Position Green: enables capital market players and financial institutions to efficiently collect, analyse and report sustainability data across the value chain.
PureFacts: develops software that helps financial services firms increase revenue, reduce risk, and deliver better outcomes to their clients.
Regnology: a leading technology firm connecting regulators and the industry to drive financial stability and a sustainable future.
Single.Earth: making the world’s first nature-backed currency – instrument which is used by companies for their ESG / nature-positive contributions.
Sweep: helps financial institutions measure, track, and reduce emissions across investment portfolios, so they can thrive in a low carbon economy.
A full list of the ESGFinTech100 can be found at www.ESGFinTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.
