Marketing Doctor President/Founder Janet Casey ranks #10 globally on Women Presidents Organization “Women 2 Watch” list
EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Casey, President and Founder of Marketing Doctor has again been named to the Women Presidents Organization “Women 2 Watch” list achieving the rank of #10 globally. Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, the list features the fastest-growing WPO members from around the world who are experiencing significant revenue growth as they reach new levels of success.
"I am honored to be a member of this incredible group of business leaders and to be recognized by such an important and respected organization as the Women Presidents Organization,” Casey stated. “Congratulations to every leader on this list, many of whom I count as friends thanks to our valuable WPO journey together.”
In reflection Casey continued, “Even though it's my name on the ranking, I truly acknowledge this as a team award because Marketing Doctor's growth is fueled by our outstanding group of 'good eggs' that do brilliant marketing work each and every day. I commend my team on their achievements, energy, and passion for what they do, even in the face of turbulent world circumstances at times. Every morning I look around at this team and look forward to what's to come next! We are just getting started!”
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) includes approximately 2,000+ members with, on average, revenue of some $14.2 million. WPO is proud to highlight the impact these diverse and vibrant women-owned and -led companies have on the WPO and the global economy through the jobs they create and communities they serve. From January to December of 2021, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 30,000 people.
Marketing Doctor, a data-driven media planning and media buying agency, regularly surpasses other agencies’ metrics by 100 to 400%. The agency has been experiencing consistent and significant growth even during the time of unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. With impressive revenue growth of 381% over these past three years, Marketing Doctor anticipates continued growth due to the demand for its media buying services and its ability to surpass its clients’ advertising expectations.
With a keen eye on integrating data and measurement methodologies, Marketing Doctor delivers strategic paid media campaigns across the nation and the globe. Their media planning and buying spans industries, including private equity portfolio companies, public health/healthcare, e-commerce, economic development, tourism, challenger brands, industry leaders, government and more.
To qualify for the WPO Women 2 Watch ranking, businesses must have applied for the 2022 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned / Led Companies™, be WPO members in good standing, privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. In addition, WPO Members must be running their company’s day to day management as the CEO/President/Partner, with at least $2 million in annual revenue ($1 million for service-based businesses). To learn more about qualifications and process for determining the honorees, click here.
For further information on the company and its news, go to Marketing Doctor or contact Dawn Heideman at Marketing Doctor, dawn@mymarketingdoctor.com, or 413-341-5513.
ABOUT MARKETING DOCTOR
Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063) 2022 (#1643); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021, and has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization 2022, Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies #20 globally, and Women 2 Watch - 2021, 2022, fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. Casey has also earned the designation as a qualified board candidate, CDI.D, from Corporate Directors International LLC, CDI. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
About The Women Presidents’ Organization
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.
###
Janine Fondon/Suzanne Boniface
"I am honored to be a member of this incredible group of business leaders and to be recognized by such an important and respected organization as the Women Presidents Organization,” Casey stated. “Congratulations to every leader on this list, many of whom I count as friends thanks to our valuable WPO journey together.”
In reflection Casey continued, “Even though it's my name on the ranking, I truly acknowledge this as a team award because Marketing Doctor's growth is fueled by our outstanding group of 'good eggs' that do brilliant marketing work each and every day. I commend my team on their achievements, energy, and passion for what they do, even in the face of turbulent world circumstances at times. Every morning I look around at this team and look forward to what's to come next! We are just getting started!”
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) includes approximately 2,000+ members with, on average, revenue of some $14.2 million. WPO is proud to highlight the impact these diverse and vibrant women-owned and -led companies have on the WPO and the global economy through the jobs they create and communities they serve. From January to December of 2021, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 30,000 people.
Marketing Doctor, a data-driven media planning and media buying agency, regularly surpasses other agencies’ metrics by 100 to 400%. The agency has been experiencing consistent and significant growth even during the time of unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. With impressive revenue growth of 381% over these past three years, Marketing Doctor anticipates continued growth due to the demand for its media buying services and its ability to surpass its clients’ advertising expectations.
With a keen eye on integrating data and measurement methodologies, Marketing Doctor delivers strategic paid media campaigns across the nation and the globe. Their media planning and buying spans industries, including private equity portfolio companies, public health/healthcare, e-commerce, economic development, tourism, challenger brands, industry leaders, government and more.
To qualify for the WPO Women 2 Watch ranking, businesses must have applied for the 2022 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned / Led Companies™, be WPO members in good standing, privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. In addition, WPO Members must be running their company’s day to day management as the CEO/President/Partner, with at least $2 million in annual revenue ($1 million for service-based businesses). To learn more about qualifications and process for determining the honorees, click here.
For further information on the company and its news, go to Marketing Doctor or contact Dawn Heideman at Marketing Doctor, dawn@mymarketingdoctor.com, or 413-341-5513.
ABOUT MARKETING DOCTOR
Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063) 2022 (#1643); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021, and has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization 2022, Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies #20 globally, and Women 2 Watch - 2021, 2022, fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. Casey has also earned the designation as a qualified board candidate, CDI.D, from Corporate Directors International LLC, CDI. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
About The Women Presidents’ Organization
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.
###
Janine Fondon/Suzanne Boniface
PR/Media
+1 413-221-7931
email us here