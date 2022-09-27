Imperial Capital Names Denji Yiu as Head of U.S. Fixed Income Sales

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today a new leadership appointment designed to foster the group’s culture and accentuate its talent while driving the franchise’s fixed income sales and trading strategy. Denji Yiu, currently a Managing Director in Credit Sales, has been named Head of U.S. Fixed Income Sales. Mr. Yiu is charged with leading the U.S. Credit salesforce in partnership with its European efforts to deliver quality trading coverage for its institutional clients’ global credit market needs.



“We are excited to see where Denji can take our U.S. Fixed Income Sales group in his new role,” said Randy Wooster, CEO of Imperial Capital. “His forward-thinking leadership and depth of product knowledge and experience has already bolstered our offerings to our institutional clients and will help drive the continued strategic management and expansion of our salesforce.”

Denji Yiu joined Imperial Capital in 2020 as a Managing Director, Credit Sales. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Yiu spent 13 years with GMP Securities LLC in New York where he was Co-Head of High Yield running High Yield & Distressed Sales and serving on the firm’s US Executive Committee. Previously, Mr. Yiu worked in the Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs in London. Mr. Yiu earned a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Montreal.

"I am excited to take on this role at Imperial Capital. We have a terrific group of people who share a firm commitment to driving the right outcome for our clients,” said Mr. Yiu. “Our goals will be to deliver quality trading ideas, while bolstering Imperial Capital’s brand recognition and credit franchise by consistently recruiting top talent."

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace, post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. Our UK based professionals focus on the entire credit spectrum and have expertise across sales, trading, credit analysis, and support functions. We provide comprehensive trading in multiple currencies.

About Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A situated in Milan, Italy is an authorized subsidiary of Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A operates in the Italian market, and enables us to passport into other EU jurisdictions post Brexit. We are dedicated to maintaining a European presence and developing our international franchise.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A is regulated by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (“CONSOB”) and the Bank of Italy.

