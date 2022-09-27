United States Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market is Projected to Reach US$ 8,116 Million by 2027 | IMARC Group

The frozen fruits and vegetables market in the United States is primarily driven by the hectic schedules and the changing lifestyle patterns of consumers.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market size reached US$ 6,876 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8,116 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2022-2027. Fruits and vegetables that are to be frozen are generally harvested at peak ripeness for better nutritional content. They are then washed, blanched, cut, frozen, and packaged to lock in the nutritional content and retain the flavor, color, and texture of the product. The freezing temperature turns moisture into ice, which slows down the decomposition process and prevents bacteria growth. Frozen fruits and vegetables are also treated with ascorbic acid or added sugar to prevent spoiling during transportation and due to exposure to heat, light, and dust and increase the shelf-life.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The primary factor driving the market growth in the United States is the robust presence of frozen fruit and vegetable retail vendors across the country. Additionally, the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector and the growing demand for packaged food, such as frozen fruits and vegetables, due to sedentary lifestyles and busy schedules are accelerating the market growth. In line with this, the increasing working populace and the inflating consumer expenditure power are supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising consumer awareness about the benefits of frozen fruits and vegetables and the development of new technologies, such as individual quick freezing (IQF), are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Frozen Fruits

• Frozen Vegetables

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

