Jackson Fisk, Alberta Entrepreneur named Top 25 Under 40 in Canada

I am so humbled to have been selected for this award. I look forward to taking Goal Zero to new heights and helping business across the world!”EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edmontonian, Jackson Fisk, Named to OHS Canada’s Top 25 Under 40 list for 2022
— Jackson Fisk
It doesn’t take long to understand how passionate Jackson Fisk is about safety. As the founder and owner of Goal Zero: a company dedicated to safety innovation and leadership, it’s no surprise. However, the road to success was far from smooth. Faced with a variety of challenges, this award is not only humbling for Fisk, but has also solidified his purpose; to elevate the safety industry and create meaningful change in the business community.
Struggling without guidance due to his biological father’s incarceration, Jackson was determined to seize an impactful, and positive path. With a strong support system at home, and through his high school sports teams, the mentoring he received drove him to build a foundation of leadership and teamwork. Jackson decided to pursue a career in the military and, at the young age of sixteen, he left home for basic training. Here, he would further cement his foundation of leadership. Fisk later left the military but found himself directionless. Making yet another change in life, he went on to become certified as an Emergency Medical Responder and a Professional Firefighter. He would later move on to the trades.
Fisk joined the Carpentry union, which led him to Fort McMurray, Alberta. Here, he progressed quickly. One key theme throughout Fisk’s journey to success had been mentorship. One of his mentors once asked him, “Do you want to be like everyone else? Or do you want to stand out in your career?” These words resonated and pushed Fisk to excel. He realized he was passionate about helping those around him, and about teaching and mentoring others.
Jackson began to further his own education. His time spent at the University of New Brunswick, combined with his practical experience, taught him that safety was imperative. Fisk’s goal was to make it accessible and digestible for all.
Fisk recalls a pivotal moment in his life. While working, a fatality occurred at his site. The cause? Not following proper procedure. He wrote a letter to his superiors, which in turn, led to him being invited to conversations about safety. With a new fire, Jackson found safety fulfilling and exciting but immediately found the need for change. He would consult for six years, and he was determined to create a system that organizations could understand.
He would cross paths with a man who he not only considered a friend, but a mentor. They both shared the desire to help small and medium companies and became business partners. After using several software programs, none of which fit the bill, they decided to build their own.
Fisk had sold everything to fund his dream. Development of a new platform and system was not a simple task. Just as the pair hit their stride, Fisk’s business partner unexpectedly suffered a heart attack and passed away. Rather than quit, Jackson went all in. He began to work with a software company in New York before finding a Local CTO and team to launch his Company: Goal Zero
Despite the many bumps along the way, Fisk now serves clients from across Canada, the United States, and has started to expand into the United Arab Emirates and Africa.
Named to OHS Canada’s Top 25 Under 40 list for 2022, Fisk is humbled by the recognition of his peers. He is honoured to have the acknowledgment, further solidifying his path. As someone who respects the importance of mentorship and leadership in safety, making an impact on others is key.
What advice would Fisk give to those in the same position? “You can’t blame anyone but yourself for the life you have. You can have preconceptions of how things “should” be, but the only person who can make a difference, is you. Lastly don’t be afraid to ask for, and be open to, help.”
Fisk lives by the simple motto: World domination, safely!
Jackson Fisk is the Founder and CEO of Goal Zero, an online platform, developed by Safety Management Experts, providing automation, and access to critically required safety standards and information. With over 10 years of industry experience, Fisk is an expert and innovator in his field.
