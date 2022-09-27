Tunnel Inspections Scheduled in the Black Hills Area

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Contact: Broc Swanson, Senior Region Bridge Engineer, 605-394-2244

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be conducting bi-annual tunnel inspections the week of Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the Black Hills area. This will result in traffic delays and/or closures of S.D. Highway 87 (Needles Highway) and U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road).

The schedule of inspections will be as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 – Inspection of the Hood Tunnel on Needles Highway and the Scovel Johnson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Traffic will be guided through both routes with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays through the inspection areas.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 – Inspection of the Iron Creek Tunnel and the Needles Eye Tunnel on Needles Highway will take place. Needles Highway will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 – Inspection of the C.C. Gideon Tunnel and the Doane Robinson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Iron Mountain Road will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 – Inspection of the Miner’s Gateway Tunnel in Keystone will take place. Traffic on Highway 16A will be diverted and motorists can expect no delay.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 – Inspections that were delayed due to weather or other circumstances will take place.

