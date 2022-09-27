Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,129 in the last 365 days.

Tunnel Inspections Scheduled in the Black Hills Area

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Contact:  Broc Swanson, Senior Region Bridge Engineer, 605-394-2244

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be conducting bi-annual tunnel inspections the week of Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the Black Hills area. This will result in traffic delays and/or closures of S.D. Highway 87 (Needles Highway) and U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road). 

The schedule of inspections will be as follows:

  • Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 – Inspection of the Hood Tunnel on Needles Highway and the Scovel Johnson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Traffic will be guided through both routes with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays through the inspection areas.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 – Inspection of the Iron Creek Tunnel and the Needles Eye Tunnel on Needles Highway will take place. Needles Highway will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 – Inspection of the C.C. Gideon Tunnel and the Doane Robinson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Iron Mountain Road will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 – Inspection of the Miner’s Gateway Tunnel in Keystone will take place. Traffic on Highway 16A will be diverted and motorists can expect no delay.
  • Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 – Inspections that were delayed due to weather or other circumstances will take place.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Tunnel Inspections Scheduled in the Black Hills Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.