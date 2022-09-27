Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Series - South Padre Island

TEXAS, September 27 - September 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Honoring Women-Owned Businesses, Featuring First Lady Cecilia Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in South Padre Island on Thursday, October 6, featuring special guest First Lady Cecilia Abbott. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Texas leads the nation in job creation as businesses big and small thrive in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. "I am especially proud that we lead the nation for jobs created by Hispanic women, Black women, and veteran women business owners. They are among the three million small businesses in this great state that employ nearly half of all working Texans. Women investing in themselves and inspiring change in others represent the greatest potential for job growth in communities across Texas. I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

The Governor’s Small Business Series – South Padre Island, cohosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism in partnership with the Governor's Commission for Women, and the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Series – South Padre Island, Honoring Women-Owned Businesses

Thursday, October 6, 2022

8 am – 3 pm

South Padre Island Convention Centre

7355 Padre Boulevard

South Padre Island, Texas, 78597

Registration is $20 and includes lunch and access to all sessions.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-south-padre-island

Other dates for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series:

Kerrville – October 27

Corsicana – November 10

Bryan-College Station – December 8

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources for Texas’ small businesses and entrepreneurs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library features previous webinars focused on small business needs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars

The Governor’s Commission for Women is dedicated to advancing economic opportunities for Texas women and making Texas the No. 1 state for women-owned businesses.