Chip Antenna Market Estimated To Be Worth USD 6.9 Billion at a 12.30% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Chip Antenna Market Growth Drive by Growing Terrestrial & Aerospace Mobility Applications and Technology

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Chip Antenna Market Research Report, by End-User, by Application, by Type - Forecast till 2030”, to witness revenue growth of USD 6.9 billion by 2030, growing at a 12.30% CAGR throughout the review period (2022-2030).

Global Chip Antenna Market Overview

The global chip antenna market enjoys tremendous traction. The rising uptake of high-end sensing and perception solutions for terrestrial & aerospace mobility applications drives the market growth. The continually rising demand for chip antenna, primarily from the IT and telecom sectors, drives the market growth. Besides, the rise in the number of application areas of the antenna-on-chip technology boosts the market size.

Like any regular antenna, a chip antenna radiates and receives electromagnetic waves. Chip antenna/antenna-on-chip is a small factor technology integrated into circuit boards to radiate high-frequency electromagnetic waves. They are most commonly valued for their smaller footprint and limited range that aids in optimizing the performance of small devices such as cell phones and WiFi routers.

Eminent players leading the global chip antenna market are,

Fractus Antennas (Spain)

Antenova M2M (UK)

Johanson Technology Inc. (USA)

Pulse Electronics (USA)

Mitsubishi Materials (Japan)

Partron Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (USA)

Taoglas (Ireland)

Yageo Corporation (Taiwan) and among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1582

Chip antennas are used indoors and outdoors to strengthen the signal reception of mobile operators by removing inactive spots. Due to their small size, these antennas can easily be internalized within small electronic devices. Also, they are cost-effective, which makes them suitable for applications where a larger-sized antenna is impractical.

Chip Antenna Market Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers strive to increase production capacities with improved cost efficiency and new possibilities offered by digitalization. Many chip antenna developers are exploring the possibility of developing electric vehicle charging and power systems after mastering their converter research and development.

Increasing strategic partnership deals and approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product launches, are expected to be seen during the next few years. Industry players strategically invest in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on August 26, 2022, Unicore released its new advanced GNSS positioning product, the UM982, a high-precision dual-antenna real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning heading module supporting all constellations and all frequencies. The UM982 can be used in UAV, precision agriculture, and autonomous machine applications.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 6.9 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 12.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of technologies such as automation, connected cars, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart grid. Key Market Drivers The expanding consumer electronics industry and increasing adoption of automation.



High demand for consumer electronics

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (102 Pages) on Chip Antenna Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chip-antenna-market-1582

Industry Trends

The growing penetration of the Internet and rising numbers of smartphone and tablet users are some major driving forces for the market growth. Additional factors, such as the emergence of next-generation wireless technology and the rising demand for steady connectivity, define the growing market landscape. Currently, the chip antenna market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing energy demand, especially from the industrial sectors.

On the other hand, a high level of expertise required for the installation of chip antenna systems is expected to obstruct market growth over the forecast period. However, the global chip antenna market is booming and expected to grow exponentially in the next few years. Moreover, the small size, low power consumption, robustness, high integration, precision, performance, and reliability substantiate the adoption of chip antennas.

The emergence of 5G networks and increased demand for extended mobile bandwidth substantiate the size of the chip antenna market. The rising demand for improved broadband and increased data transmission influences market growth. The growing adoption of chip antennas for efficient communication influences market revenues.

Chip Antenna Market Segments

The chip antenna market is segmented into type, applications, end clients, conclusion, district, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into earthenware multilayer chips and dielectric chips. The application segment is sub-segmented into Bluetooth, modern, logical & clinical (ISM) band, remote neighborhood (WLAN), ZigBee, and others.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1582

The user segment is sub-segmented into banking, monetary administrations & protection (BFSI), government, medical services, modern, data innovation (IT) & telecom, assembling, transportation, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

Chip Antenna Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global chip antenna market due to the large presence of major technology providers and key antenna manufacturers. The burgeoning healthcare sector, heavy investments in deploying efficient technologies, and the rapid rollouts of 5G/4G/LTE connections support the chip antenna system market in the region. Rapidly growing chip antenna markets in China, South Korea, and Japan boost the regional market size. The APAC chip antenna market is estimated to maintain its market position throughout the assessment period.

North America is another rapidly growing market for chip antennas globally. The strong presence of telecommunication equipment manufacturers and the growing use of smart connected devices in this region drive market growth. Also, the need for wireless communication technology across the region is one of the leading driving forces behind the market increase.

With its vast investments in the production of rectennas and the availability of manufacturing infrastructure and highly-skilled workforces, the US dominates the regional market. Besides, industry automation, higher adoption of smart homes, and exponential growth in the consumer electronics sector are major tailwinds pushing the market's growth.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1582

The European chip antenna market creates vast opportunities for local manufacturers. Over the last few years, several application areas of antenna-on-chip technology have emerged in the region. Furthermore, increasing investments in telecom sectors in the region are anticipated to contribute to market growth. The European chip antenna market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the review period.

Related Reports:

Distributed Antenna System Market , Technology, By Coverage, By End-User - Forecast 2020-2027

Automotive Smart Antenna Market Research Report: Information by Frequency, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast till 2030

P2P Antennas Market Research Report: By Type, Polarization, Diameter, Frequency Range, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com