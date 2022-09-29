Tiny Village Cartagena earns more than $30,000 in less than 48 hours with its Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo

Aerial render of finished Tiny Village Cartagena (expected launch Q1 2023)

In just 48 hours, Tiny Village Cartagena has raised $30,000 of its $100,000 campaign goal set to help fund the resort’s completion of remaining “Tiny Villas.”

CARTAGENA, BOLIVAR, COLOMBIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiny Village Cartagena, a unique boutique resort in Colombia, announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on September 26th, 2022. In less than 48 hours, the company has raised over $30,000 of its $100,000 campaign goal. The funds will be used to complete the construction of 10 villas by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Tiny Village Cartagena is located on the island of Tierra Bomba, off the coast of Cartagena, and is one of the most unique resort projects in the world for many reasons. Located only 10 minutes away from Cartagena by boat, the project’s villas are modeled to be tiny house replicas of the old Spanish colonial houses in Cartagena’s city center. Each villa will be 255 square feet of intelligently designed spaces that can comfortably house four guests without feeling crowded. Each villa will be comprised of a living room, patio, ensuite bathroom, and a bedroom loft. The resort amenities will also be top-notch and include an incredible jacuzzi pool, a full bar, and a separate restaurant offering local Cartagena cuisine and a stunning 360-degree viewing deck. The resort utilizes sustainable practices and currently runs 80% off solar power.

What sets Tiny Village Cartagena apart from other projects is how it represents the Cartagena culture through materials, design, and significant artwork pieces. Most of the doors and windows have been reclaimed and restored from the historic Teatro Colón, an over 100-year-old theater in the heart of Cartagena.

The city of Cartagena is the perfect backdrop for the Tiny Village Cartagena project as it is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. Cartagena is a port city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast It is known for its beautiful scenery and rich history and has become an increasingly popular travel destination in recent years. In 2018, the city welcomed over five million visitors*, making it one of Colombia's most popular tourist destinations.

“What we are building at Tiny Village Cartagena is truly unique. No resort in the world combines the same elements of culture, design, sustainability, and history, and that is something we are extremely proud of,” said Akil King, Founder of Tiny Village Cartagena. “We chose the Indiegogo platform for our crowdfunding campaign as it is the perfect tool to facilitate our launch. It allows us to give our early supporters some fantastic perks and early access to Tiny Village Cartagena. It also helps us introduce this amazing brand in an innovative way while providing the funds needed to push us over the finish line!”

Supporters on Indiegogo will receive the following rate discounts:

RESERVE A VILLA:

- One-night complimentary stay at our resort for contributions over $125 (20% discount)

- Three-night complimentary stay at our resort for contributions over $350 (25% discount)

- Five-night complimentary stay at our resort for contributions over $540 (30% discount)

RESERVE THE ENTIRE RESORT:

- Three-night takeover of entire Tiny Village: $3200 (30% Discount)

- Five Night takeover of entire Tiny Village: $5000 (35% Discount)

DESIGN LAB:

Premium level supporters contributing over $5,500 to our campaign will also receive the opportunity to join us in the design process of the 10 villas by helping us determine the design of the murals, colors, door frames, door knockers, window colors, and flowers. After their villa has been designed and built, supporters will be invited for a 4 day, 3 night “Tiny Village Cartagena” experience trip.

Tiny Village Cartagena has finished the construction of one villa, with four additional ones currently under construction and due for completion in November 2022.

About Tiny Village Cartagena:

Tiny Village Cartagena was founded by Akil King in March of 2018. At Tiny Village Cartagena, the aims to build an island getaway that incorporates everything that makes Cartagena special, from its architectural design to its culture and cuisine. The “Tiny Villas” are standalone structures that incorporate tiny house design principles to afford maximum space and comfort per square foot while still ensuring that the energy consumption of each villa is environmentally responsible.

