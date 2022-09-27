United States Awards $3.9 Million to Establish a Sustained Dialogue on the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Science and Technologies

The U.S. Department of State has awarded $3.9 million to CRDF Global under a cooperative agreement to support the “Sustained Dialogue on Peaceful Uses,” the United States’ new initiative in partnership with the United Kingdom. The Sustained Dialogue initiative will focus on promoting the applications of nuclear science and technology to increase food security, fight cancer, and tackle challenges from climate change. This initiative will bring together technical experts, government leaders, and the development community in pursuit of projects that address these global challenges.

CRDF Global is an independent nonprofit organization that works to build a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world through science and innovation in collaboration with international partners. With this award, CRDF Global will support the new initiative by convening a wide range of stakeholders—with a special emphasis on participation from developing countries—to pursue the same goals put forth in the UN’s Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. In doing so, it will promote the essential role that peaceful nuclear technologies play in the nonproliferation regime. The Sustained Dialogue is further demonstration of the United States’ commitment to the peaceful uses pillar of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and will strengthen the role of nuclear science and technology in service to sustainable development.