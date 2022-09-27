North America PVC Pipes Market Size, Companies Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

The considerable expansion in the construction industry and the ongoing renovation projects in North America is primarily driving the market toward growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the North America PVC pipes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are hollow cylindrical components that are manufactured by extruding the combination of polymer resin, vinyl, and other synthetic adhesives. As compared to conventional pipes, PVC pipes are cost-efficient, sustainable and can withstand rigorous movements, bending, and shaking and allow faster water flow due to less friction on their smooth surface. Apart from this, PVC pipes are lightweight, durable, long-lasting, easy to install and provide enhanced resistance to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion, and bacterial contamination. As a result, PVC pipes are employed in water systems, underground wiring, and sewer lines. At present, they are mainly available in various sizes with a diverse range of pipe fittings.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The considerable expansion in the construction industry and the ongoing renovation projects in North America is primarily driving the (PVC) pipes market toward growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness regarding multiple product advantages, such as chemical resistance and extended lifespan, is favoring the market growth. Therefore, it is widely used in construction projects as a suitable alternative for metal pipes. Moreover, PVC pipes act as better heat and electricity insulators and are resistant to high fluid pressure and temperature, due to which they are employed in electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns and the implementation of green initiatives by governments are encouraging the installation of PVC pipes in underground sewer lines and drainage systems as sustainable products, which is supporting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the North America PVC pipes market based on application and country.

Breakup by Application:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply

• Sewerage

• Plumbing

• HVAC

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Competitive Analysis With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

