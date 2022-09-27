Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend over 40 people from several foiled smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled several human smuggling attempts, apprehending over 40 people during a very busy weekend.

On September 23 at the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83, Laredo West Station agents took into custody four undocumented individuals from a black pickup truck that had approached the primary inspection lane. During an immigration inspection of the driver, agents discovered the individuals underneath several bags and concealed in the back seat. Later that evening, Border Patrol agents intercepted a silver SUV at Mile Marker 33 on I-35 with 10 undocumented individuals inside. The driver and passengers had attempted to abscond after coming to a stop, but were quickly apprehended by agents.

On September 24, agents conducted a vehicle stop of a white SUV suspected of transporting undocumented individuals at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Convent Avenue. Agents took into custody one undocumented individual that was inside the vehicle. During another vehicle stop of a black SUV at Mile Marker 32 on I-35, agents took into custody 12 undocumented individuals. Later that day, agents apprehended four undocumented individuals after a black SUV that the agents were pursuing crashed into the median safety cables at Mile Marker 26. An additional four individuals were later apprehended that had attempted to flee the vehicle when it briefly stopped near Mile Marker 31.

The last incident occurred on September 25, when agents conducted a vehicle stop of a black SUV on the east access road near Mile Marker 32. The stop resulted in the apprehension of eight undocumented individuals. Less than 30 minutes later, agents also apprehended three undocumented individuals at a ranch gate near U.S. Highway 83. The driver of a red SUV had stopped at the gate and had planned to break open the lock to enter the ranch.

A total of 46 undocumented individuals from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico taken to custody to be processed.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.