Acting AG Platkin: Mercer County Couple and Business Owners Charged with Insurance Fraud and Failure to Pay and to Remit Taxes

TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor (OIFP) announced that a Mercer County couple, and owners of a New Jersey non-emergency medical transportation company, have been charged with an alleged scheme to provide false payroll information in order to obtain lower premiums on workers’ compensation coverage.

Winnifred Olosunde, 66, and Taiwo “Peter” Olosunde, 55, both of Ewing, NJ, were each charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, nine counts of third-degree failure to file personal and employer tax returns, and nine counts of third-degree failure to pay personal and employer taxes, in connection with their business Two Enterprise, Inc. (Two Enterprise), which was also named as a defendant. The charges were contained in an indictment handed up by a state grand jury on September 16, 2022.

Winnifred Olosunde is charged with insurance fraud for allegedly knowingly providing false information in connection with applications to renew insurance policies with New Jersey Manufacturer’s Insurance Group (NJM) and Amguard Insurance Company between 2019 and 2021. The indictment alleges that the payroll documents submitted to the insurance providers contained material misrepresentations regarding the number of Two Enterprise medical transportation drivers, and the duties and payroll of several of the drivers. Taiwo Olosunde is charged with insurance fraud in connection with records that were submitted in 2019.

The couple is also charged with failing to file New Jersey personal income tax returns for the years 2016 through 2020 and failing to pay $27,597 in personal income taxes for those years. In addition, together with their company, the couple is also charged with failing to file New Jersey employer payroll tax returns for the years 2017 through 2020, and failing to remit $5,889 in employer payroll taxes to the New Jersey Division of Taxation for those years.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.00.

Deputy Attorney General Melvina D. Fennell presented the case to the State Grand Jury for the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor. Detective Brian Bunn coordinated the investigation with Investigator Anthony Mihalow.

Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy M. Thompson thanked the Department of Treasury for its assistance with the investigation.

Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Thompson noted that some important cases have started with anonymous tips. People who are concerned about insurance cheating and have information about a fraud can report it anonymously by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-877-55-FRAUD, or visiting the Web site at www.NJInsurancefraud.org. State regulations permit a reward to be paid to an eligible person who provides information that leads to an arrest, prosecution and conviction for insurance fraud.

To report suspected tax fraud, please call the NJ Treasury, Division of Taxation 24-Hour Recorded Tip Line at 609-322-6057.

Defense Attorneys:

For Winnifred Olosunde: Unknown

For Taiwo Olosunde: Unknown

