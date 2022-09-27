PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2022 Co-Sponsorship Speech of Senator Loren Legarda on the Confirmation of the Ad Interim Appointment of DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines

27 September 2022 Mr. Chairman, distinguished members of the Commission on Appointments: It is my honor and privilege to co- sponsor the confirmation of the ad- interim appointment of the Honorable Conrado M. Estrella III as Secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform. Secretary Estrella, in less than three months as head of the DAR, immediately looked into the situation of the ARBs, identified the various problems that they face, prioritized the steps and actions needed to address these concerns. He facilitated the signing of Executive Order No. 4 that instituted a one-year moratorium on the payment of land amortization and interest payments of the ARBs; and has been actively engaging with the legislators to pass a new Emancipation Law which would pave the way towards the eventual condonation of ARB loans, thus truly emancipating our farmers from the debt burden, which had replaced their bondage to the soil. His extensive background as a public servant since 1980 makes him truly fit for this position. An achiever in his own right, he was one of the youngest elected representatives at the age 26 during the 8th Congress of the Republic of the Philippines. He also became an active member of the Committee on Agrarian Reform and was one of the recipients of the Ten Outstanding Congressmen Award for Rural Development in 1988. As Abono Partylist Representative for three terms, he championed the interests and welfare of farmers and authored legislations focusing on agriculture, agrarian reform, food security to uplift the lives of our small farmers and rebuild the agriculture sector. His contributions include the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010, which promoted the development of the practice of community-based organic agriculture in the country. He also proposed measures to strengthen the resiliency of small farmers against climate change; to declare November as National Farmers and Fisherfolks month; to establish the agriculture information system in all cities and municipalities; and to provide for a system of redistributing and recycling food surplus to promote food security. With his commitment, his vast experience and strong advocacy to uplift the lives of farmers and to strengthen the agriculture sector, I am certain that Secretary Estrella III can effectively lead the Department of Agrarian Reform and advance the agrarian reform program towards genuine rural development. Mr. Chairman, it is for these reasons that I support the motion to confirm the ad interim appointment of the Honorable Conrado M. Estrella III as Secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform. I so move, Mr. Chairman.