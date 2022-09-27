Senator Loren Legarda's Sponsorship Speech on the Confirmation on the Ad Interim of DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga

PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2022 Senator Loren Legarda's Sponsorship Speech on the Confirmation on the Ad Interim Appointment of DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo-Loyzaga

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines

27 September 2022 Mr. Chairman, distinguished members of the Commission on Appointments: Today, I have the honor of sponsoring the nomination of Ma. Antonia "Toni" Yulo- Loyzaga as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). As DENR Secretary, Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga seeks to promote a regional technology- and science-based approach to disaster management, as well as the development of climate-resilient communities and an accounting of the country's natural resources. Using the proposed Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) that I introduced under Senate Bill No. 9, the collected data and information will provide Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga and other decision-makers a clear picture of our investments in natural capital and encourage them to make policies that develop and use these assets sustainably. A true champion of the environment, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication and expertise in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation and mitigation. She graduated with Latin honors from Ateneo de Manila University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She attended Georgetown University in Washington, where she received a Master of Arts in Government. For nine years, Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga also led the Manila Observatory as its Executive Director. She served as a member of its Science Advisory Board, the Integrated Research on Disaster Risk International Center of Excellence, where she worked to advance scientific research in climate and disaster resilience through research collaboration and partnerships. Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga has also played a vital role in mainstreaming disaster risk reduction and climate action across business and industry, encouraging the private sector to promote business continuity planning in their operations from her work with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR, formerly UNISDR) Asia- Pacific Science and Technology Academia Advisory Group (APSTAG), where she led the work theme on Education and Training for UNDRR ARISE Philippines. What's more, she has co-authored studies on household resilience to flooding in Metro Manila, drought and urbanization, and housing and informal settlements. Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga previously served as the President of the National Resilience Council, where she worked on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the Paris Climate Agreement. She also served as a Technical Advisor for the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, a Senior Advisory Board member for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Command and General Staff College, my alma mater, and a Trustee and Treasurer for the Forest Foundation Philippines. Mr. Chairman, distinguished members, indeed, nothing is more fundamental than this: all economic wealth comes from nature's provisions. Ms. Yulo- Loyzaga's body of work has been aimed at protecting and working with nature as it protects and supports all of us. As the Philippines strives to further strengthen its holistic, whole-of-government and society approach to environmental challenges, Ms. Yulo- Loyzaga's deep and comprehensive understanding of the interconnectivity between the environment, climate action, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development will be crucial and critical. With her extensive experience and her firm commitment to protect the environment and therefore, the Filipino people, she will, without a doubt, be pivotal in leading the Department in the implementation of its mandate. I am confident that the DENR under the helm of Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga will undertake the most urgent and critical environmental policies and actions to safeguard the environment and develop our nation's resources for the benefit of current and future generations. It is thus my privilege to recommend that this body give its consent to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Ms. Ma. Antonia Yulo- Loyzaga as the Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. I so move, Mr. President.