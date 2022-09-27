Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,117 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese President had talks with President of Japan's House of Councillors

VIETNAM, September 27 -  

TOKYO — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with the President of the Japanese House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa on Monday as he is visiting Japan for the State funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Expressing his deep condolences over the death of former PM Abe, President Phúc said cooperation between the Vietnamese and Japanese parliaments had recorded great strides in recent years.

Otsuji appreciated the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation's participation in the funeral, which reflects the country's respect for late PM Abe. He also highlighted the willingness to continue reinforcing bilateral cooperation, including parliamentary ties, as Abe wished.

President Phúc said he hoped the two countries would further increase cooperation activities, especially amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, boost delegation exchanges at all levels, and enhance collaboration between their legislative bodies.

The Japanese upper house's leader shared his guest's view on the fields needing stronger cooperation, affirming that Việt Nam is an important partner for Japan, especially regarding economy, trade and human resources.

He noted the House of Councillors would continue advocating bilateral relations, particularly in infrastructure building, ODA provision, technology transfer, farm produce trading, labour, and locality-to-locality links.

To help strengthen bilateral ties, he hopes to visit Việt Nam and discuss issues of multifaceted cooperation, including parliamentary ties, with the country's leaders.

At the meeting, the two sides also agreed to maintain close cooperation in international issues and support the role and stance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), thereby contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese President had talks with President of Japan's House of Councillors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.