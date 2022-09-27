Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,117 in the last 365 days.

President Phúc, Japanese PM hold talks in Tokyo

VIETNAM, September 27 -  

TOKYO — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on Monday as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM Abe Shinzo.

On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, President Phúc offered his deepest condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, parliament, Government, and people of Japan, along with the family of Abe, who he described as a "close friend" of the Vietnamese leaders and people.

He said that Việt Nam's leaders and people cherished former PM Abe's sentiment towards and significant contributions to the two countries' friendship and cooperation.

Việt Nam always treasured the extensive strategic partnership with Japan, viewed Japan as an important and long-term strategic partner, and supported the latter in actively contributing to regional and global peace and development, the State leader said.

PM Kishida appreciated President Phúc and other Vietnamese leaders' messages for Japan and former PM Abe.

Japan respected its relations with Việt Nam and highly valued the Southeast Asian nation's socio-economic achievements and growing stature and role in the region and the world.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of their countries' relations. Furthermore, they agreed on orientations for their extensive strategic partnership as the two sides celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.

In particular, they agreed to continue enhancing political trust through frequent mutual high-ranking visits; step up diplomatic, security, defence, and economic cooperation effectively and substantively; increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges and tourism links; and coordinate to successfully organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

They also agreed to strengthen collaboration in post-COVID economic recovery while reinforcing the economies' connectivity and enhancing strategic cooperation in priority areas such as providing new-generation ODA for Việt Nam, developing high-quality human resources, and assisting Việt Nam in industrialising and developing an independent and self-reliant economy that strongly integrates into the global economy.

The host leader said the Japanese Government would continue easing post-entry quarantine measures for Vietnamese citizens and resume visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders.

He said they would continue reforming regulations and policies related to foreign workers, including those of Vietnamese nationality, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study, and work there.

At the talks, the two leaders also discussed international and regional issues of common concern. — VNS

You just read:

President Phúc, Japanese PM hold talks in Tokyo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.