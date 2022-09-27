President Phúc, Japanese PM hold talks in Tokyo

VIETNAM, September 27 -

TOKYO — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on Monday as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM Abe Shinzo.

On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, President Phúc offered his deepest condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, parliament, Government, and people of Japan, along with the family of Abe, who he described as a "close friend" of the Vietnamese leaders and people.

He said that Việt Nam's leaders and people cherished former PM Abe's sentiment towards and significant contributions to the two countries' friendship and cooperation.

Việt Nam always treasured the extensive strategic partnership with Japan, viewed Japan as an important and long-term strategic partner, and supported the latter in actively contributing to regional and global peace and development, the State leader said.

PM Kishida appreciated President Phúc and other Vietnamese leaders' messages for Japan and former PM Abe.

Japan respected its relations with Việt Nam and highly valued the Southeast Asian nation's socio-economic achievements and growing stature and role in the region and the world.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of their countries' relations. Furthermore, they agreed on orientations for their extensive strategic partnership as the two sides celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.

In particular, they agreed to continue enhancing political trust through frequent mutual high-ranking visits; step up diplomatic, security, defence, and economic cooperation effectively and substantively; increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges and tourism links; and coordinate to successfully organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

They also agreed to strengthen collaboration in post-COVID economic recovery while reinforcing the economies' connectivity and enhancing strategic cooperation in priority areas such as providing new-generation ODA for Việt Nam, developing high-quality human resources, and assisting Việt Nam in industrialising and developing an independent and self-reliant economy that strongly integrates into the global economy.

The host leader said the Japanese Government would continue easing post-entry quarantine measures for Vietnamese citizens and resume visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders.

He said they would continue reforming regulations and policies related to foreign workers, including those of Vietnamese nationality, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study, and work there.

At the talks, the two leaders also discussed international and regional issues of common concern. — VNS