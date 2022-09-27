Submit Release
Việt Nam, France agree to beef up cooperation in training civil servants

VIETNAM, September 27 -  

PARIS — Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” on September 26.

The course was held at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre City.

The minister highly valued the Việt Nam – France cooperative relationship, affirming that the strategic partnership establishment in 2013 reflected the two countries’ determination to further deepen the bilateral relations with a solid and long-term vision.

According to Trà, this course is a practical activity within the framework of cooperation in training, as well as a premise for upcoming cooperation activities between the two sides.

For his part, Elian Pilvin, Rector and General Director of the Normandie School of Management, said that since 2014, the school has organised training courses for over 200 civil servants and managers of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and localities of Việt Nam.

After the ceremony, Trà witnessed a signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the National Academy of Public Administration of Việt Nam and the French school.

The agreement aims to build a sustainable and effective partnership in training and scientific research in public administration, and to cooperate in human resources development, contributing to developing and modernising the public service and meeting requirements of the administrative reform of Việt Nam.

In the afternoon the same day, she had a meeting with Mayor of Le Havre Édouard Philippe, during which the French official affirmed that he was ready to do everything to contribute to the bilateral relations.

He indicated that Le Havre’s shipping companies were very interested in Việt Nam, and expected the two sides to exchange business delegations in this area.

He proposed the establishment of a twinning relationship of Le Havre with a coastal city of Việt Nam towards forming specific partnerships and cooperation projects. — VNS

 

