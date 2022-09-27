REVILLA PAYS TRIBUTE TO FIVE RESCUERS WHO DIED IN DUTY DURING THE ONSLAUGHT OF TYPHOON KARDING

IMMEDIATELY upon the resumption of work in the Senate after the onslaught of Typhoon Karding, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. filed a resolution to honor the exemplary heroism of the five members of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) who lost their lives while conducting a rescue operation for residents trapped in high flood waters in San Miguel, Bulacan.

The brave rescuers namely George Agustin, Narciso Calayag Jr., Troy Justin Agustin, Jerson Resurrecion, and Marby Bartolome responded to the call of duty amidst the life-threatening danger brought about by the immensely intensifying typhoon. They unfortunately met their tragic end when they drowned after getting hit by a collapsing wall triggered by the raging flash flood while boarding a lifeboat..

"Sobrang nakakapanlumo ang sinapit ng ating mga kapatid na walang ibang hangad kung hindi ang magligtas ng kapwa Pilipino na nasa panganib. Saludo tayo sa limang miyembrong ito ng rescue team ng Bulacan at mananatili sa alaala ng bawat Pilipino ang kanilang kabayanihan. At bagama't masakit ang mawalan ng mahal sa buhay ay hindi nasayang ang kanilang ibinuwis na buhay para sa pagmamahal sa bayan.", Revilla said as he honored the heroes from Bulacan PDDRMO.

The resolution calls on the Senate of the Philippines to express profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the five rescuers, and to acknowledge their extraordinary bravery and commitment in fulfilling their duties during calamities even in the face of death.

Aside from the demise of the rescuers from Bulacan, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) reported that there are two more casualties from Zambales and one from Quezon Province. There are also 3 reported missing in Camarines Norte.