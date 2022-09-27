PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2022 Dela Rosa seeks to honor Bulacan Rescue Team's 'magnificent 5' SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa finds it fitting for the Senate to honor the five members of the Bulacan Rescue Team who died in the line of duty at the height of the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding. This developed as Dela Rosa on Tuesday filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 239 honoring the life of service of killed Bulacan Rescue Team members George E. Agustin, Troy Justin P. Agustin, Marby A. Bartolome, Jerson L. Resurreccion, and Narciso Calayag Jr., as well as expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on their unfortunate passing. "I take this chance to express my condolences and sympathy towards the bereaved families of these noble men. At the same time, we know that condolences and sympathies are hardly enough," Dela Rosa said in a speech. Last September 22, typhoon Karding, with Noru as its international name, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and intensified the following days, which raised its category to a super typhoon as early as the morning of September 25. The five rescuers perished in the middle of their rescue operation in San Miguel, Bulacan when a wall collapsed on their boat. They were swept away by the strong current of the ensuing flood. "The Bulacan Rescue Team must be flooded with high praises. As fellow Filipinos, we must face, with a stubborn refusal, the tendency to forget them. We refuse to let their memories be washed away from our minds and hearts. The memory of who they were and of this noble, final act, must live on. Imbes na si Karding lamang ang ating maaalala, nawa'y mas maaalala natin ang kabayanihan nina George, Troy, Marby, Jerson, at Narciso Jr.," Dela Rosa said. Super Typhoon Karding was estimated to have a maximum sustained wind of 195 kilometers per hour and is considered the strongest cyclone to hit Luzon. "While Karding was busy destroying whatever blocked its way, Filipinos all over the affected areas were busy, too - helping each other, responding to those who might need rescue. Through it all, the Filipino spirit of selflessness also intensified rapidly, from mere individuals to households and families, to communities, and the entire country," Dela Rosa said. The Mindanaoan senator said while disasters always bring fear and despair to people, they also bring out the best in the Filipino people. "Time and again, Filipinos have shown their willingness to risk their own safety so that others may live. The Bulacan Rescue Team was, certainly, among the notable Filipinos whose deeds were above and beyond the call of duty,' Dela Rosa said.