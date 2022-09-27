Submit Release
President Phúc pays tributes to former PM Shinzo Abe at State funeral in Tokyo

VIETNAM, September 27 - TOKYO — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, on behalf of the Vietnamese Communist Party, State, and people, attended the State funeral held for the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe held in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Also accompanying the leader were Chairman of the President's Office Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly Vũ Hải Hà, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, and leaders of ministries, agencies and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

President Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers to pay tribute to the late "close friend of Việt Nam," expressing respect for the special affection and valuable support and assistance that the Japanese former PM had extended to the country and people of Việt Nam, conveying profound condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Government, the National Assembly, the people of Japan and the family of late Shinzo Abe.

President Phúc also thanked Shinzo Abe for his attention and important contributions to the Việt Nam-Japan relationship during his eight years as Prime Minister of Japan, which has left a notable legacy across all fields of cooperation from economic, investment, trade, to labour, people-to-people exchanges, etc.

The President said that the attendance of Vietnamese leaders at the funeral demonstrated the tradition of loyalty and affection of the country and Vietnamese people.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Shinzo Abe's widow Akie Abe thanked President Phúc for leading the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the State funeral, affirming that this was special recognition for the sentiments and contributions of the former Prime Minister Abe to the outstanding development of the traditional relationship between Việt Nam and Japan.

4,300 guests taking part in the State funeral for Shinzo Abe, including about 700 foreign guests representing 218 countries, territories, and international organisations - including 50 heads of States and former leaders.

President Phúc pays tributes to former PM Shinzo Abe at State funeral in Tokyo

