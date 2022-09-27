Tolentino to Tourism Sec. Garcia-Frasco: focus also on domestic tourism to uplift economy

MANILA - On Tuesday, 27 September 2022, the Commission on Appointments held its confirmation hearing on the ad interim appointment of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina Garcia-Frasco.

The former Liloan Mayor, Garcia-Frasco, expounded on her vision to revitalize tourism in the Philippines in the hopes of propelling the country's post-pandemic economic growth.

During the confirmation hearing, Sen. Francis Tolentino said to Garcia-Frasco that the DOT should also focus on the promotion of domestic tourism in order to uplift the Philippine economy.

"What I've heard a lot is about foreign tourists coming to the Philippines. My idea here coming from a tourist city myself", said Tolentino who was formerly the Mayor of Tagaytay City, one of the Philippines' most popular tourist destinations, for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2004.

Tolentino said that the biggest job of the DOT Secretary would be the consolidation of a single sustainable tourism program that would uplift the economy as we move out of the pandemic.

"Sa dami po ng festival natin, ang dapat po sigurong bigyang din ng pansin is domestic tourism. Gustong gusto na po ng mga kababayan nating mamasyal sa iba't ibang lugar. Consolidate this into a single sustainable program that would uplift the economy as we move out of the pandemic, probably, will be your biggest job", Tolentino stated.

Garcia-Frasco then said that the DOT, with her at its helm, would promote domestic tourism. She said that the DOT is planning to launch a national tourism heritage culture and arts caravan to empower local government units to continually develop their respective local destinations.

"[This] is something that we will spearhead strongly under this Department", Garcia-Frasco said.

Tolentino then stated his full support for the appointment of Garcia-Frasco as Secretary of the Department of Tourism.