Việt Nam, Cuba to enhance trade, investment ties

VIETNAM, September 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị held a working session with Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Minister Nghị noted that the implementation of the two countries’ trade agreement had not produced desired outcomes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed that Việt Nam had been making efforts to ensure rice supply for Cuba in accordance with reached agreement, to help Cuba ensure food security and social stability.

Regarding Việt Nam’s investment in Cuba, the minister noted that two Vietnamese firms – Viglacera and Thái Bình – invested in five projects in Cuba, two of which had been put into operation with good results.

Việt Nam had also maintained cooperation with Cuba in agriculture and fisheries to help Cuba step by step become self-sufficient in food. At present, the two sides were focusing efforts to carry out the 2019-23 joint rice farming project in Cuba. The Vietnamese government had also approved the idea on two new projects proposed by Cuba in developing aquaculture and maize cultivation in Cuba.

Noting Cuba’s strength in health care and bio-technology, Minister Nghị said Việt Nam had a need for cooperation in those fields. He suggested that the two countries cooperate not only in the import-export of vaccines and drugs but also in the research to develop and produce vaccine, biological products and medicine either in Việt Nam or Cuba for both domestic consumption and export.

Cooperation in other fields, such as construction, transport, communications, banking, finance, sports, culture, broadcasting, and science-technology, was also implemented in line with bilateral commitment, Nghị said, adding that the two sides had completed the draft plan of action to implement the bilateral mid-term economic agenda. He hoped that the draft could be approved for signing during the upcoming visit to Việt Nam by the Cuban Prime Minister.

The Cuban Minister shared the assessment of Minister Nghị on bilateral cooperation in the recent past. He appreciated Việt Nam’s efforts to ensure rice export to Cuba, saying that it was of great importance for Cuba.

He expressed a hope that the two countries would intensify cooperation particularly in health care, pharmaceuticals, vaccine and bio-technology.

He asked the Vietnamese Construction Ministry to encourage Vietnamese firms to attend the international trade fair in Cuba in November this year, through which promoting trade and investment ties. — VNS