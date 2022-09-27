President meets Cambodian PM, European Council President on sidelines of Abe's funeral

VIETNAM, September 27 - TOKYO — Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc held bilateral meetings with a number of foreign leaders attending the State funeral held for the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

At his meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, both sides affirmed that they always treasured and gave high priority to maintaining and consolidating the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

They discussed ways to promote bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, and exchanged views on the implementation of the Master Plan on linking the two economies, coordination in realising targets related to building the ASEAN Community, especially during Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2022.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction about activities during the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Talking with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Phúc spoke highly of the Việt Nam-EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework, affirming that Việt Nam considered the EU a top important partner.

Việt Nam was ready to help bolster ASEAN-EU ties and hoped that EU member states would approve the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) soon, he said.

Michel, for his part, agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level delegations between both sides. He expressed readiness to help Việt Nam deal with illegal, unreported and undocumented fishing.

He also suggested Việt Nam help the EU with cultivating ties with ASEAN and countries in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Both sides pledged to coordinate for successfully holding a summit marking the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-EU ties.

The Vietnamese President also met with his counterpart of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, during which they shared the view that the two countries hold potential for cooperation, especially in investment, climate change response, labour and fisheries.

Surangel Whipps Jr hailed Vietnamese investors for building infrastructure in Palau and expressed willingness to receive more Vietnamese workers in this field. He also wished to learn from Việt Nam’s experience in agriculture.

The two sides vowed to step up collaboration in fishery, agriculture, climate change response, labour, aviation, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

On the occasion, President Phúc also met with Indian PM Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel. — VNS