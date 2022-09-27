Global Spend Analytics Market Size Worth 5.7 Billion by 2030 at a 17.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Spend Analytics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 5.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Rosslyn Analytics Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., Zycus Inc., Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd., BravoSolution SPA, JAGGAER, Ivalua Inc., Zageno, Proactis and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Spend Analytics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Financial Management, Governance And Compliance Management, Risk Management, Supplier Sourcing And Performance Management, Demand And Supply Forecasting, Others), By Industry (Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Spend Analytics Market size& share was valued at approximately USD 1.5Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.7Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report examines the Spend Analytics market's drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Spend Analytics market.

Spend Analytics Market: Overview

Spend Analytics is the process of gathering, cleansing, categorizing, and analyzing expenditure data to reduce procurement costs, improve efficiency, and monitor controls and compliance. Spend Analytics and contract management, inventory management, and other processes are critical for running a business. Such algorithms are used in spend management software to allow for spend analysis.





Growth Factors

The blooming retail & e-commerce industry positively influences the demand for Spend Analytics software.

The strong growth for supplier and market intelligence, predictive analytics for businesses, and the requirement to effectively manage internal compliance policies and external contracts are expected to propel the expansion of the Spend Analytics market throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, one of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the Spend Analytics market is the difficulty in migrating from legacy systems.

Furthermore, the rise of mobile applications and the surge in demand for cloud computing technology will provide additional potential for expanding the Spend Analytics market over the next few years. However, the lack of standardized processes and a huge number of data sources may pose additional challenges to the market's growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Overview

The market for Spend Analytics is segmented into type, deployment, application, and industry. The financial management segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the studied period. Businesses will likely invest heavily in predictive tools and analytical software solutions that can provide projections and insights into expense management and enhance financial performance. Rising procurement adoption will propel the financial management segment in the coming years.

During the forecast period, the governance and compliance management segment is expected to grow significantly. Organizations rely heavily on various technological platforms for a variety of activities. Improper operations and incorrect data can result in financial losses, prompting businesses to seek disaster recovery solutions.

Spend Analytics offers the ideal solution for comprehending faulty scenarios and recommending options for companies to spend on, assisting them in reducing mounting risks by enabling them to take preventative measures by systematically discerning hazards and associated risks for smooth governance. Rising cyber-attacks force businesses to follow compliance management and administrative mandates to protect and protect their operating systems.





Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit a tremendous growth rate.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to notice a high CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Embryonic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a market leader in India's Spend Analytics market. Because of the growing adoption of the technology in countries including China and India, as well as the demand for cost-effective analytical software by many SMEs, Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for analytics software providers.

Further, the increasing availability of open, low-cost data centres provided by cloud vendors and the lower cost of initial investment for small and medium-sized businesses are also enabling the adoption of Spend Analytics solutions. Furthermore, the region's five key and leading industries are attracting the most massive investments in big data and analytics solutions. These include banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, government, and professional services. Chubb, a global property and casualty insurance provider, has set up a small commercial division in Asia-Pacific dedicated to the risk management needs of SMEs.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Rosslyn Analytics Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., Zycus Inc., Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd., BravoSolution SPA, JAGGAER, Ivalua Inc., Zageno, Proactis, and Others Key Segment By Type, Deployment, Application, Industry, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

There are numerous players operating in the Spend Analytics market, which influences the overall pricing strategy of the product, according to prevailing market conditions. The manufacturers are highly focused on the introduction of new features. The presence of a robust supplier base coupled large customer base results in high competition in the market.

Browse the full “Spend Analytics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Financial Management, Governance And Compliance Management, Risk Management, Supplier Sourcing And Performance Management, Demand And Supply Forecasting, Others), By Industry (Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/spend-analytics-market/

Some of the prominent players

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corporation

Rosslyn Analytics Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Coupa Software Inc.

Zycus Inc.

Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

BravoSolution SPA

JAGGAER

Ivalua Inc.

Zageno

Proactis

The global Spend Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Financial management

Governance and compliance management

Risk management

Supplier sourcing and performance management

Demand and supply forecasting

Others

By Industry

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Spend Analytics market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Spend Analytics market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

“North America” region will lead the global Spend Analytics market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

