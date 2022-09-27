CBP Officers Seize over $500,000 in Mixed Narcotics at the Eagle Pass International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022.

“The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”

Packages containing nearly 21 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) arrested the driver and has initiated a criminal investigation.

