For Immediate Release: The ESG Transition Company is Rebranding as ESG/X
The firm is rebranding as it scales to meet growing demand to serve clients seeking assistance with planning and implementing ESG initiatives.NEW YORK, NY, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) are broad and complex. With state and federal mandates making corporate sustainability and ESG a greater priority every day, businesses and property owners alike are overwhelmed and often without a clear starting point. Stakeholder expectations for the importance of ESG programs are increasing as well.
Many companies find it challenging to navigate ESG-related requirements, opportunities, and priorities. Executing the plan is even more difficult.
The NY-based company was initially created to connect End-users facing ESG headwinds, with best-in-class sustainable solution Providers to achieve their goals. Now, realizing the market’s need for support throughout the entire ESG journey, ESG/X is scaling up the business to help companies navigate their holistic ESG journeys. Service offerings are comprehensive — from understanding where clients stand relative to industry peers to identifying opportunities, to curating a tailored suite of sustainable solutions, and communicating these efforts to all stakeholders.
“ESG/X offers the expertise, processes, and resources to help each of our End-user clients to plan and execute the right solution for them,” explains Greg Streiff, Founder, and CEO. “The ESG transition is not a one-time event for an organization, it’s a journey. New pressures and priorities emerge along the way and it’s our job to guide clients through the evaluation and decision-making. We do this during initial planning and also by tracking performance reports and overall impact as they execute their ESG programs.”
ESG/X offers three specialized lines of business to support companies in real estate, manufacturing, education, and other institutions — Xpertise, Xchange, and Xpression.
ESG/Xpertise planning starts with the unique vision of each End user. ESG/Xpertise team works from a bankable point of view, evaluating the best moves for each client, then provides a roadmap prioritizing ideas for early success and tangible progress. The team also brings a continuity of management—refining ESG initiatives as clients’ ESG programs mature.
ESG/Xchange is the company's Provider network, with over one hundred sustainable solution provider partners that have undergone a rigorous vetting process. Using their quantified report for each Provider’s product and value proposition in tandem with a holistic understanding of End-users' needs and opportunities, the company can curate the most effective suite of suitable solutions for each End-user's case.
ESG/Xpression works to significantly magnify ESG investments by helping companies use transparent language and communicate consistently with their stakeholders. ESG/Xpression translates ESG commitments into standardized sustainability reports, educational materials, and ongoing progress tracking. The team goes on to create compelling brand stories and opportunities for engagement to raise the value of each effort implemented.
ESG/X is quickly becoming a national go-to resource for all things ESG, supporting a wide range of companies on their journey towards the next era of sustainable business.
Greg Streiff
ESG/X
+1 973-558-2029
email us here