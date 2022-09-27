Discover How to Reduce Stress, Anxiety and Mom Guilt, While Raising Happy, Healthy and Non-Entitled Kids
Attend Free Online: September 29th - October 2nd, 2022
Find your rhythm–it is uniquely yours. You are writing your song, composing your symphony, and choreographing your dance. Celebrate, share, and enjoy.”UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 29th, 30+ globally-recognized experts will come together at the Inspired Moms Summit to offer FREE tools and strategies for moms to level up in self-care.
— Debbie Page
LEARN STEP BY STEP WAYS TO REGAIN YOUR CALM AND STAY CALM
When you're not calm your cortisol level, the stress hormone, is increased which can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and overeating. When you're able to focus and stay calm you will make better decisions, be more present, and not snap at everyone around you.
FINALLY GET A HANDLE ON UNDERSTANDING YOUR STRONG-WILLED CHILD
Parenting a strong-willed child causes major stress for the whole family and you will be a hot mess. Learn these secrets to communicating with your strong-willed child and gain confidence in your ability to parent and that will increase your sense of well being. You'll like yourself so much more.
ELIMINATE YOUR CLUTTER AND DECREASE YOUR STRESS
Clutter leads to a feeling of chaos and being out of control. But! When you start organizing your papers, your photos, your house you are going to feel on top of the world.
START LAUGHING YOURSELF TO HEALTH AND HAPPINESS
When you don't laugh you can easily be mad and stay mad at everyone around you. But, when you start taking time to laugh your troubles will start to melt away.
FIND THE SECRET AND JOY OF FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOUR PARTNER EVERYDAY
With day-by-day stressors of life most people will fall out of love with their partner. But once you learn these tips you will fall in love with your partner day after day and be so full of gratitude for this other person.
CONQUER YOUR STRESS AND CONQUER YOUR LIFE
Stress affects every area of your life and your health and that impacts everyone you are around. Learn to manage your stress and you will fill your days with joy and calm and peace and love living life.
** Get full access for free to all event presentations during the Virtual Summit Launch!
REGISTER: https://inspiredmomsummit.com
• Finally conquer your clutter with a proven system
• Dramatically improve sleep for you and your family
• Masterfully get on track with getting in shape and enjoy your new body
• Quickly get in touch with your own needs and how to meet them
• Easily learn how to fall in love with your partner over and over again
TOPICS COVERED FROM 30+ WORLD-CLASS EXPERTS AND CONSULTANTS, FREE EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE
• Teach Your Kids How To Problem Solve On Their Own
• Recover From The Trauma Of Losing A Baby
• Chemical Catastrophe: How To Clean Your House And Your Kids Without Killing Your Family
• Fun And Functional Ways To Help Children Who Are Sensory Challenged
• The Super Mom's Guide To Working From Home
• Boiling Point To Still Waters: Diffusing The Stress Of Mothering A Child With ADD
• Learn The Selfless Art Of Taking Care Of You
• Training Your Mind And Body For The Olympic Sport Of Motherhood
• Learn How To Keep Past Pain And Trauma From Robbing You Of A Joyful Future
• Picky Eaters: Turn Chaotic Family Dinners Into Peaceful And Engaging Conversation
• The Secret Getting 40 Hours Of Work Done In 12 Hours
• Stop Just Exisitng And Start Growing To Become Your Best Self
• Rediscover Your Calmness And Enjoy Life Without Fighting, Flighting, Or Freezing Ever Again
• Painless Parenting Is Possible: Discover How To Finally Teach Your Kids To Listen
• The Truth About The Perfect Marriage: Engage, Connect, And Find Your Inner Power As A Woman
• How To Take A Momcation Without Leaving Your Own Home
• Silencing Your Inner Critic And Reclaiming Your Courage And Confidence
• Transcend Emotional And Physical Pain So You Can Be Forever Young
• Momanatomy 101: Understand How Your Body Works To Avoid Disease And Tap Into Limitless Energy
• Rituals And Routines: Eliminate Chaos And Stress In Your Home The Easy Way
• The Scarcity Trap: How To Get Off Welfare With Confidence And Power
• Releasing Resentment, Anger, And Things That Are Keeping You Tied To Your Past
• Break Away From Child-Parent Disconnection And Learn To Connect To Your Child With Joy
• Being Afraid Of Sickness And Dying Causes More Health Problems: Break The Vicious Cycle
• Racial Prejudice: What Every Mom Needs To Know About Teaching Your Child About Race
• Discover The Secret To Living Your Dream Life Without Compromising Your Values
• Remaining Authentic In The Make-Believe World Of Social Media
• Bone-breaking Knowledge Every Woman Needs To Hear Before It's Too Late
• Creativity On Demand: Regain Your Sense Of Purpose While Eliminating Energy-Depleting Busyness
• Why Your Busyness Is Robbing You And How You Can Regain A Sense Of Purpose
• The Mom Manual: Simple Instructions For Creating Deep, Meaningful Connection With Your Child
• Activate Your Breath To Harness Your Inner Super Mom Power
• The Deep, Dark, Dirty Secret Of How The Pornography Industry Is Lurking To Devour Your Children
• Carrie Cariello
• Autism: One Family's Journey Of Patience And Joy
• Amazing Pain Hacks That Can Change Your Life Forever
• Break Out Of The Super Mom Syndrome That Leads You Down A Dark Path
EXPERIENCE THE SUMMIT IMPACT
BUILT LIKE A COURSE—Enhanced Education
It's our process of creating online events that resemble college-level courses delivered by world's leading expert speakers and hosts. We craft each summit and masterclass to deliver a complete educational experience on each topic.
NOT A PITCH FEST—No Hidden Agendas
We do not allow speakers to pitch their products, courses or services on our summit. That means YOU GET a full 100% learning experience without wading though time-consuming sales pitches. Your experience is our #1 Priority.
Stay Focused and On Target.
MASSIVE VALUE—Best Learning Experience
Our cloud-based learning platform allows you to attend the event launch from any device at any time during that day. No need to rearrange your schedule. Learn at your own pace anywhere you are and never miss a beat again.
FOUR ADVANTAGES TO ATTENDING ONLINE, FOR FREE!
• 30+ Top Moms and Parenting Experts
Ever wonder why some Moms seem to have it all and others end up drawing the short stick? Learn directly from 30+ world-class experts in the industry as they share their advice on becoming a super mom and raise happy, healthy, unentitled children and learning the secrets to organizing your life.
• Time Saving, Expense Free Education
Bypass long lines waiting airport lines, skip past checking into overpriced, unsanitary hotel rooms and spend less time away from your family. With our time saving, expense free education platform, you can learn effortlessly without having to travel.
• Learning Designed For Success
Time is a more valuable commodity than money in the modern economy. You can stop wasting hours researching, testing and figuring it out on your own. Now you can learn online directly from the experts without missing a beat at the office or at home!
• High Quality Educational Expert Resources
There is no substitute for high quality educational resources that allow you to connect with our experts through presentations that foster easy to understand tactics and strategies engineered to help you achieve maximum results.
Get FREE ACCESS to all virtual summit presentations during the live online event.
MEET SUMMIT HOST - DEBBIE PAGE
Debbie has journeyed through raising three children who know how to laugh and enjoy life. Now she takes great delight in her six grandchildren and finds herself fully immersed in looking at the world through the eyes of toddlers.
For 45 years, as a registered nurse and lactation consultant, she worked intimately with moms on their journey to breastfeed their babies. Running mother-baby groups twice weekly grew her understanding of moms and babies tremendously as she fell in love with watching the babies grow physically and the moms grow emotionally. She has taught breastfeeding classes, baby-wearing, and infant massage to hundreds of mothers.
She is currently hosting and co-creating the Inspired Mom Summits to help Moms Get Beyond the Overwhelm and Fear and Create the Family, the Home, and the Fun They Crave. She wants moms to develop confidence, learn the art of calm, and be present with their family so they can Celebrate their Mama Moments.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
• What is The Inspired Mom?
The 4-day digital event consists of 30+ world-class experts in the field of Parenting who are sharing their inside secrets, tactics, and strategies to becoming a super mom and raise happy, healthy, unentitled children.
• Are travel accommodations required to attend?
No! The Inspired Mom is an online virtual event you attend from any location using any device when your schedule permits. Our expert interviews and presentations are available for free on the day they launch for the summit to anyone who has claimed their free pass. Access links are emailed each day of the summit for the presentations going live that day.
• The Summit can’t really be free... what's the catch?
Registration for the Inspired Mom is currently free. Once registration has been confirmed, your access links will be emailed each day of the summit for the training sessions going live on that day. Each training session remains available for 24 hours from 9am - 9am the following day, after which, those sessions are moved to the Inspired Mom VIP Access Pass Holder Member’s Area. If you think you might miss any of these vitally important training sessions, you may want to consider securing access to the recordings, professional notes, and amazing bonuses. You'll see the VIP Pass Offer after you register for your free pass above.
• What happens if I miss one of the training sessions?
Each training session can be accessed by Free Pass holders for up to 24 hours each day of the summit. This allows you to maintain your life and still find time to catch each of these amazing presentations. You may also elect to upgrade your Free Pass to a VIP All-Access Pass which will grant lifetime access to all summit presentations at a low introductory price to help empower you to take action on what you'll learn!
• Do you have a refund policy for your VIP All-Access Pass?
We are so confident you will love Inspired Mom All-Access Pass and all the amazing value it contains, we offer a full 100% refund of your purchase, NO QUESTIONS ASKED, for up to 90 FULL DAYS! How’s that for a guarantee!?
** Do you have a question not answered here? Simply email vip+ims@360summits.com and we’ll get back to you with an answer as soon as possible. You can also call us at: 714-436-1234
REGISTER TODAY! https://inspiredmomsummit.com
Ruth Davis
Ruth Davis Consulting LLC (RDC)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other