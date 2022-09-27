Global Fashion Collective x PFW S/S23: GFC Ⅰ *Designer Release*

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is so excited to be returning to France to host two runway showcases during Paris Fashion Week (PFW). The first GFC x PFW showcase will occur on October 1st at 2:00pm, featuring five international designers from Canada, the United States and locally from France. GFC aims to spotlight emerging designers and provide them with a platform during the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world. This organization has previously presented at New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week.

Dryden Sereda will be presenting his debut collection with his eponymous label SEREDA. He recently graduated top of his class from the Visual College of Art and Design in Vancouver, Canada and won the 2022 Nancy Mak award for emerging B.C designers. This womenswear collection, entitled “Esteemed Resonance” is inspired by contemporary sculptures and taps into a dark, high-energy style that has become the SEREDA standard. Garments were crafted from elegant evening wear silks, couture lace and suiting fabrics. The collection creates a powerful and complex statement, full of looks for a bold individual. - Dryden Sereda https://www.studiosereda.com/

Atelier Arielle was created by New York City-based designer Ariel Han, who will be presenting her debut collection. She is a recent graduate from Parsons the New School for Design and has apprenticed under fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta and independent designers like Lindsay Jones. Han’s work channels femininity and glamour, inspired by classical and historical anecdotes. "Romance for the cynics" is a womenswear collection that chronicles her design journey and draws from bridal and old-fashioned dressmaking techniques. This collection is a love letter to love stories and deeply-rooted romanticism trapped in cynical bodies. - Atelier Arielle https://www.arielsmurmurs.com/

Un Crie de Joie is a French lingerie label created by two friends committed to the well-being of women. While both came from a special education background, they diverged and created a brand that was the manifestation of their fashion dreams. Their debut collection "Composez-Moi" is empowering, feminine and unique. Un Crie de Joie demonstrates that clothing can cater to both comfort and desire, and look great. This collection of fine lingerie aims to inspire women to listen to their body, transform the way we look at ourselves and help us envision a world beyond all boundaries and judgments. - Un Crie de Joie https://www.instagram.com/uncridejoie/?hl=en

Gabrielle Champault will be presenting her collection, “COLLISIONS” through her eponymous label. Champault originally hails from the South West of France, but moved to Paris five years ago to study fashion design. She was a winner at the Prix Gavotte Festival De mode Dinan in 2021 and recently achieved a Master's degree in Fashion and Luxury Management. “COLLISIONS” is a unisex sportswear collection that gives the wearer a reassuring feeling. Champault uses zippers and snap closures to create a versatile collection that can be adaptable for anyone. She layers different materials to soothe anxiety and help people look inward to know themselves better. Garments come in cool tones, wide shapes and contrasting fabric to create a tactile experience. - Gabrielle Champault https://www.instagram.com/gabrielle_champault/

Ermine Paiso is a French lingerie label based out of the Rhône-Alpes. Founder Emilie will be presenting her second collection in Paris, after debuting at Vancouver Fashion Week in April. This label places an emphasis on supporting local manufacturers by selecting suppliers from neighboring regions like Calais and Caudry. Each piece is thoughtfully designed, modeled and sewn in the same atelier. Echoing her debut collection “Night Owl”, this collection is entitled “Early Bird” and is inspired by the precious transition from night to day. Emilie uses these garments to illustrate a dialogue between fragility and power. - Ermine Paiso https://www.erminepaiso.com/

