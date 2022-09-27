HUMAN UNITEC INTERNATIONAL INC CORPORATE UPDATE ON MARKETING AGREEMENTS FOR ITS HMNU-MSK KINESIS MEDICAL

/EIN News/ -- Champlain, New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces three strategic marketing agreements for its HMNU-MSK Kinesis Medical Equipment.

The Company is pleased to announce the delivery of the first shipment of 15 medical and wellness units to its exclusive agents in Italy in order to begin testing and deployment.

The first 10 units are assigned to Gruppo Ospedaliero Maugeri for the sport and medical pain management treatment use, the other 5 are assigned to Compagnia del Cavallo, equestrian organization of the Loro Piana Group, for the veterinarian use. Maugeri Group will introduce MSK KINESIS HMNU MEDICAL protocols and treatments first at the Spazio Maugeri, https://spaziomaugeri.it , in Milano, Largo Augusto CMA. HMNU MEDICAL is training the first staff of medical operators from Thursday, September 29 for 12 days training. Compagnia del Cavallo and its veterinary organization will start to treat competition horses as soon as the staff will complete the training at our facilities in Montreal, Canada.

According to the program scheduled with Prof. Francesco Braconaro, medical Director of Maugeri Group and Dr. Sergio Tramontano, President of Compagnia del Cavallo, the MSK KINESIS HMNU medical equipment will be in full operation before the end of November 2022.

HMNU MEDICAL is now working on new equipment to reduce inflammation produced for the extensive malfunction of the posture both on human and animals.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.:

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company engaged in Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market. (OTC: HMNU).

