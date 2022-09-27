Kristin Ochsner Takes Over as Savvy Cleaner's VP of Production

Editor to Savvy Cleaners Pre-Recorded Video and Audio Productions, Kristin Ochsner, Moves Up as the New VP of Production

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning her journey as the Editor of Savvy Cleaner's daily show and podcast Ask a House Cleaner, Kristin Ochsner has earned her stripes as VP of Production.

Video Marketing Is a Survival Tool for Small Business

According to an Explain Ninja, 94% of marketers agree that videos have helped increase user understanding of their product or service. Explain Ninja also claims nearly 61% of companies are using digital marketing strategies in 2022, with 30% saying video marketing is becoming more productive than their company websites. Invideo reports "As of 2022, an average person is predicted to spend 100 minutes per day watching online videos."

Some of the ways companies like Savvy Cleaner are using videos are explainer videos, vlogs, video interviews, Q&As, tutorials, reviews, shorts, live streams, and ads.

Savvy Cleaner has built an entire company based on video marketing as a growth strategy. "Kristin Ochsner's creativity and sense of humor have been a staple in all our online content," adds Savvy Cleaner's CEO, Angela Brown. "Advancing her to VP of Production was a next natural step and a savvy move for the company."

Kristin Ochsner

Kristin Ochsner is enthusiastic about her next steps with the company. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the last five years working for Angela Brown. I have flourished under her guidance and appreciate that I have had an opportunity to be a part of something that was in the early stages of growth. Savvy Cleaner is an environment where all ideas are not only welcomed but encouraged," Ochsner declared.

Kristin Ochsner utilizes creativity in every facet of her work and home life. In her downtime, Ochsner enjoys spending time with her husband and children. "I adore vegetable gardening, the beach, and listening to podcasts," Ochsner says.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a global training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. They started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

Contact:

Heather Shelton

Publicist

Savvy Cleaner

980-254-0900

media@savvycleaner.com

https://savvycleaner.com

