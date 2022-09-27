Global Neurological Biomarkers Market is Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Huntington’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and others drives the growth of the global neurological biomarkers market. Based on application, the Alzheimer’s disease segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Neurological Biomarkers Market size was estimated at $5.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $18.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $18.9 Billion CAGR 13.6% Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Huntington’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and others Opportunities High-end technological advancements and launch of various products Restraints Threat of cyber security and data breach

Covid-19 scenario-

There was a steep increase in demand for neurological biomarkers due to rise in neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

At the same time, recent FDA approvals of varied neurological biomarkers supplemented the market growth even more.

The global neurological biomarkers market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the proteomic segment held more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the Alzheimer’s disease segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global neurological biomarkers market across North America generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global neurological biomarkers market report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Quanterix, Shimadzu Corporation, Neurobio, Merck KGAA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.





