HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm Gets Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

Palmetto, GA—Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm received the updated COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to a vaccination clinic run by YourTown Health at the Palmetto Community Center in Palmetto, Georgia. In addition to receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Deputy Secretary Palm toured the health center, one of the tens of thousands of locations across the country with free updated COVID-19 vaccines available.

Deputy Secretary Palm receives the updated COVID-19 vaccine to increase her protection against the virus.

“Widespread availability of the updated COVID-19 vaccine is a major milestone in our fight against the virus,” said Deputy Secretary Palm. “We know that there is a potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall, but it does not have to be that way. Getting the updated vaccine this fall – just like your annual flu shot – will protect you and your loved ones. We’re calling on all Americans to get the updated vaccine.”

"Vaccinations remain an essential component as we continue to battle COVID-19," said YourTown Health CEO, Jon Wollenzien. "YourTown Health is honored to help bring the updated vaccine to our community and administer it to all who are eligible, which includes the underserved. And we're grateful to be able to join forces with our area partners in order to reach as many residents as possible at our vaccination site."

The updated vaccine is designed to protect against the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the Omicron strain, which makes up almost all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. In addition to being safe and effective, the updated vaccine is free and convenient to get at tens of thousands of locations nationwide. In fact, over 90% of Americans have at least 1 site within 5 miles of where they live.

If you’re 12 or older and it’s been at least 2 months since you received the previous updated COVID-19 vaccine (or booster shot), you should get the new, updated vaccine right away. If you’re in that group and you’ve had COVID-19 in the last three months, you may want to wait. But if it’s been longer than three months since you had COVID-19—get the new, updated vaccine right away.

The YourTown Health vaccination site is in partnership with the City of Palmetto Mayor’s Office, (Mayor Boddie), and has been supported by personnel resources from Fire Chief Henry Argo (City of Palmetto) and Fire Chief Greg Brett (City of Chattahoochee Hills). The site’s dedicated staff, which includes Spanish-speaking employees, manages the process and administers vaccines daily. Currently, this vaccination site is offering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen primary COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to eligible individuals. They are also offering the new updated (Moderna and Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccines as well.

Visit Vaccines.gov to find a place near you with updated vaccines. There are a lot of appointments available, with more added every day.