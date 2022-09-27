Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southern California 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southern California 2022, September 28-29 in San Diego, CA.



For this year’s program, delegates can attend two different streams: “Clinical Operations & Outsourcing” and “Clinical Technology & Innovation.” These streams will collectively aim to provide attendees with practical takeaways to enhance their clinical studies. The conference will bring together pharmaceutical and biotech experts to connect and explore solutions to current challenges associated with clinical trials.

“The ability to identify and react to trends in data is critical to successful conduct of clinical studies. The Single-Sign-On of Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite’s modules, like EDC, ePRO, eConsent, RTSM, Imaging etc., means access to those trends is immediate. And that results in informed and impactful decisions made much sooner than is the case when data has to be compared between disparate systems from multiple providers. At Axiom we are proud of our experience of using Fusion’s integrated platform to provide quality and value for our clients. And ultimately to help bring resulting therapies to patients much sooner,” says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO, commented that “by the Sponsor owning the Data Relationship of the critical information needed to manage study decisions, key stakeholders can better manage the challenges and activities of simple to complex studies. Every time we are afforded the opportunity to show Sponsors a smarter and more informative approach to managing their studies, we are helping bring solutions to patients sooner.”

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 3 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.



