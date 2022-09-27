GHRA Introduces New Convenience Store Concept to Celebrate Heroes

Enriching the lives and communities of the people we serve and those who serve us

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association, Inc. (GHRA), which provides sustainable value to independent convenience store members and supplier partners, announces the launch of its one-of-a-kind store concept KUDOS, created to celebrate the everyday hero in all of us.

The brand will differentiate itself in three distinct areas: improving local communities through its social and environmental programs, building genuine connections with its customers, and offering an exceptional, high-quality food and beverage program.

The inspiration behind the name KUDOS speaks to the soul of the brand: gratitude — toward our heroes.

"All of our customers are heroes. They are working hard every day to keep our communities moving — from first responders and front-line workers to skilled trade laborers, teachers, and truck drivers," says GHRA CEO Brian Trout.

"They are good honest people, and we want to celebrate them and treat them like the heroes that they are. We are determined to make people feel good when they walk into our stores and to improve the communities we serve."

In development for more than two years, KUDOS will initially roll out in the Greater Houston market. "This has been an extraordinary team effort involving some of the brightest minds in the c-store industry," Trout said. "We are thankful to our many partners — including Impact 21, Bona Design Labs, CBX, Katz Coffee, Synergy Restaurant Consultants, and WT Group — for bringing this brand to life."

Established in 1999, Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association, Inc., a leading convenience retail cooperative with more than 1,100 members and representing over 2,000 convenience stores, strives to provide value to its members and improve the communities in which it serves.

To learn more about the KUDOS concept, visit www.kudosmarketplace.com/Introducing-kudos.

