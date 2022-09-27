Media Advisory - Inauguration of the Passage Yolène-Jumelle
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and Dominique Ollivier, Chair of the Ville de Montréal Executive Committee, invite media representatives to an event to inaugurate the Passage Yolène-Jumelle.
Members of Ms. Jumelle's family will be present for the occasion.
Date:
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Time:
1 p.m.
Location:
Under the tent in Parc Saidye-Bronfman
Near 4815, Rue Buchan, Montréal, Québec H4P 2R9
Media representatives are asked to confirm their attendance:
communications.cdn-ndg@montreal.ca
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c5817.html