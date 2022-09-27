1health Next Generation Diagnostic Platform is Selected as UCSF Digital Health Award Quarterfinalist

With 1health labs can launch simple to complex testing in days, enabling precision medicine at scale

1health.io Inc. ("1health") announces that it is a UCSF Digital Health Awards quarterfinalist for Best in Class Clinical Diagnostic Platform, being selected from hundreds of healthcare companies applying for the award.

The prestigious UCSF Digital Health Awards seeks to recognize the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology in the digital health industry in eleven different categories, Best in Class for Clinical Diagnostic Platform being one of them.

The announcement comes just as 1health, a leading healthcare tech company, launches its Next Generation Diagnostic Platform, which empowers laboratories to make diagnostic testing accessible and affordable at scale.

Building on its years of healthcare experience and processing nearly four million diagnostic tests since 2021, 1health radically transforms the way laboratories, physicians, and consumers interact by offering a modern cloud-based platform and professional services that make advanced laboratory testing available in real-time so that healthcare providers can better serve their patients and save more lives.

"We are entering an exciting age of precision medicine powered by next generation testing and diagnostic services. 1health's mission is to help our lab partners make those tests easy to access, affordable, and simple to process," states 1health CEO, Mehdi Maghsoodnia. "This recognition from UCSF, one of the world's premier healthcare organizations, is a testament to the impact and performance 1health's Next Generation Platform has on the laboratory testing market," continues Maghsoodnia.

1health's Next Generation Diagnostic Platform is modern, secure, and easy-to-use for all types of testing. It drives affordable, accurate, and timely healthcare outcomes which in turn lead to higher patient satisfaction and better quality of life. 1health's solution also includes comprehensive onboarding services, and direct-to-consumer go-to-market services. End users, including healthcare providers and consumers, are given secure access at no cost.

"Our team is honored to be recognized by UCSF among the many of companies considered," states Nikhil Arun, VP of Product. "We have spent hundreds of hours with labs, physicians, clinicians and patients understanding the significant problems with today's clinical testing processes and we have carefully designed a next-generation software product to tackle these problems head-on," adds Arun.

1health's Next Generation Diagnostic Platform saves precious time, reduces chronic process errors, improves testing visibility, and provides global reach of critical lab tests that may not be available locally. The end result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved.

About 1health.io

1health is driving healthcare innovation by revolutionizing the way laboratories service medical providers and consumers. By providing a modern, secure, and easy-to-use software platform, 1health enables lab testing results to be accurately delivered in minutes, not days or weeks, thereby reducing costs and expanding growth opportunities for laboratories. The result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved.

1health is proud to help leading-edge laboratories like St. Jude Labs, Thomas Scientific, Lucira Health, Gene by Gene, Apollo Health Group, Premier Lab Solutions, and many others and provides testing services to hundreds of leading enterprise companies including Raley's, Starbucks, General Motors Cruise, and the U.S. Air Force. Learn more at: 1health.io.

