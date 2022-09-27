Professional Community Management Partners With Orange County Coastkeeper To Clean Local Beach

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside, recently partnered with Orange County Coastkeeper (OCC) – a nonprofit, clean water organization – to remove trash and beautify Bolsa Chica State Beach. More than 75 employees and volunteers from eight PCM vendor partners collected more than 72 pounds of waste as part of the companywide Annual Service Day.

OCC was founded in 1999 with a mission to protect the region's water resources so they remain swimmable, drinkable, and fishable for current and future generations. The organization helps manage and facilitate more than 40 inland and coastal waterway cleanup events annually. Since its formation, OCC has removed 100,000+ tons of trash, educated more than 40,000 students, and restored more than 57,000 feet of marine eelgrass. Additionally, the organization raised more than $490,000 for environmental restoration through enforcement.

"Thank you to the entire PCM team and our valued vendor partners for their incredible support," said Matthew Williams, PCM branch president, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. "Through our work with Orange County Coastkeeper, we are demonstrating Associa's commitment to environmental stewardship by helping maintain and improve the quality of life for the communities in which we live and serve."

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com