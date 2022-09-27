Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,071 in the last 365 days.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) Joins the Saphyre Endeavor

LGIM leverages Saphyre's patented AI platform for the onboarding and maintenance of their funds as well as legal contract and compliance management with their brokers.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, announces that LGIM joins our network of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform.

Saphyre's automated intelligence is capable of tracking compliance related activities, such as NAV terminations, contained within the respective ISDA and GMRA agreements thereby automating compliance checks for trading as a byproduct of legal agreement setups and amendments. These automated processes reduce risk and inefficiencies by eliminating manual tasks for both buy- and sell-sides, resulting in greater time efficiencies and cost savings.

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder at Saphyre shared, "It's exciting to officially announce that LGIM is part of the Saphyre platform. We've been collaborating with them since the beginning, in fact, when Gabino and I started this company. LGIM's clients and counterparties will benefit from the advantages that Saphyre's platform offers."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal--general-investment-management-lgim-joins-the-saphyre-endeavor-301634447.html

SOURCE Saphyre

You just read:

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) Joins the Saphyre Endeavor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.