New Study: Parents Say Online Schools More Transparent Than Traditional Schools

As many parents increasingly express concerns about what their children are learning in schools, a new study finds parents view online public schools as substantially more transparent and aligned with their values than brick-and-mortar schools. Parents also say online schools give them more control over what their children are learning, and that teachers are more likely to view them as partners.

"If the past two years have taught us anything, it's that parents and caregivers want more involvement in their children's education," said Dr. Tony Bennett, Stride's President of Schools. "I'm proud that the online schools we serve provide the transparency, safety, and control that so many families deserve and have been searching for."

The study included a survey of randomly selected families in K12-powered online public schools and a nationally representative sample of families in brick-and-mortar public schools, including charter schools.

Among many key findings, the study concluded that parents of students enrolled in K12-powered online public schools are:

Twenty-seven percentage points more likely to strongly agree that they have a good sense of what their children are learning at school;

Twenty percentage points more likely to strongly agree that school values are consistent with their own;

Thirty percentage points more likely to strongly agree they have some control over what their children learn at school; and

Twenty-eight percentage points more likely to strongly agree that the teachers view them as partners.

The survey was devised by Dr. Corey DeAngelis, a third-party researcher, and administered by a market research firm in March 2022.

"School choice creates more transparency for parents," DeAngelis said. "This study shows why virtual schools of choice are an important option, especially for parents who want to be more involved in their children's education or feel their assigned school is not aligned with their family's values."

