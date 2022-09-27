Herbert Mines Associates Promotes Brenda Malloy to Chief Executive Officer

Herbert Mines Associates today announced that Brenda Malloy, President, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. In her new role, Ms. Malloy will be responsible for the strategic growth of the largest independent retained executive search firm exclusively dedicated to retail and consumer facing businesses. Herbert Mines Associates specializes in C-suite, executive, and board placements for many of the world's most prestigious publicly traded companies and private equity firms. Current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hal Reiter will remain as Chairman.

Ms. Malloy is only the third CEO in the company's 44-year history. Since joining the company in 2013, she has been instrumental in driving exponential financial growth at Herbert Mines Associates by increasing the penetration of C-suite and board placements. Throughout her tenure, she has been responsible for identifying some of the most successful CEOs at both publicly held and private equity backed companies, including Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Burlington Stores Inc.; Five Below; Sprouts Farmers Market; Kohl's Corporation; Chico's FAS Inc.; and Banana Republic, among others.

Ms. Malloy's impressive track record of increasing corporate diversity and elevating women is substantiated by the fact that 87% of their board placements and 52% of their executive placements are women or people of color.

"Our clients value transformative leaders who know how to strategically evolve a business or a brand and I intend to lead Herbert Mines Associates into its next chapter by serving as a trusted, strategic advisor to both clients and candidates," said Ms. Malloy. "It's our responsibility to position our clients for success by staying ahead of emerging trends and understanding their impact on talent, roles, and organizational structures."

Ms. Malloy is renowned for her expertise in omnichannel leadership, CEO succession planning, and identifying, cultivating, and developing talent. Before joining Herbert Mines Associates, she led the retail practice at Russell Reynolds Associates and was previously a principal in the global retail practice at Spencer Stuart. Prior to that, Ms. Malloy was an associate partner in the retail practice at Accenture, where she helped clients envision, design, and deliver value-focused, business transformation initiatives. Before joining Accenture, she spent more than 16 years in the retail industry, where she held various positions in merchandising and store operations with Neiman Marcus Stores and Bloomingdale's. Ms. Malloy holds bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University. She has authored numerous articles on leadership and has appeared as a featured speaker at high-profile industry conferences such as NRF.

About Herbert Mines Associates

Herbert Mines Associates was founded in 1978 by Herbert T. Mines, whose vision was to create the premier executive search firm for retail and consumer businesses worldwide. Hal Reiter, who joined the firm in 1993 as President, was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1998. Over the past 30 years, Herbert Mines Associates has become the premier executive search brand by artfully evolving and expanding the company's practice into omnichannel, digital, technology, beauty, health & wellness, restaurant, hospitality & leisure, and the consumer products & services sectors for publicly traded, private equity-backed, founder-owned and privately held businesses and brands. Having completed over 3,600 searches, Herbert Mines Associates holds the distinction of being the number one search firm focused exclusively on the consumer and retail industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005853/en/